Virus cases in India fall, but WHO expert says positive tests are extremely high

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported a further drop in new coronavirus cases on Monday, but daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts said the count was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading. quickly.

People wearing face masks expect to receive their second dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease vaccine (COVID-19) manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination center in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2021 REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri

For months, nowhere in the world has more than India been hit by the pandemic, as a new strain of the virus spurred an increase in infections that has grown to more than 400,000 every day.

Even with a drop in recent days, experts said there was no certainty that the infections had peaked, with the growing alarm both at home and abroad for the highly contagious variant B.1.617 found for the first time in India.

There are still many parts of the country which have not yet experienced the peak, they are still growing, the head of the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan was quoted as saying in the Hindu newspaper.

Swaminathan noted the very high rate of national positivity, at about 20% of tests performed, as a sign that there may be worse to come.

Testing is still inadequate in a large number of states. And when you see high levels of positivity in the test, we are obviously not testing enough.

And so absolute numbers really mean nothing when they are taken only by themselves; they should be taken in the context of how much testing has been done and the degree of test positivity.

Starting to fall last week, new infections over the past 24 hours were set at 281,386 by the health ministry on Monday, falling below 300,000 for the first time since April 21st. The daily death toll was 4,106.

At the current rate, the total case load in India since the epidemic hit a year ago should exceed 25 million in the next two days. Total deaths were set at 274,390.

Hospitals had to evacuate patients while mortuaries and crematoria were unable to cope with the piled-up bodies.

Photographs and television images of funeral parlors burning in parking lots and corpses being washed up on the banks of the Ganges River have sparked impatience with the crisis handling by governments.

It is widely accepted that official figures severely underestimate the true impact of the epidemic, with some experts saying the actual infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

DELUSION

While the first wave of the epidemic in India, which peaked in September, was mainly concentrated in urban areas, where testing was introduced more quickly, the second wave that erupted in February is sweeping rural towns and villages, where about two-thirds of 1.35 billion people live in countries, and testing in those countries is very small.

This drop in confirmed cases of COVID in India is an illusion, said on Twitter S. Vincent Rajkumar, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

First, due to limited testing, the total number of cases is a major underestimation. Second, confirmed cases can only occur where you can confirm: urban areas. Rural areas are not being counted.

A cyclone on course to hit the Gujarat coast on Monday is expected to disrupt both testing and vaccination efforts in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s state, where infections have risen 30% since May 2nd.

While blockades have helped limit cases in parts of the country hit during an initial rise in infections in February and April, such as Maharashtra and Delhi, rural areas and some states are dealing with new waves.

The government issued detailed instructions Sunday to monitor COVID-19 cases, with the health ministry urging villages to look for people with flu-like illnesses and have them tested for COVID-19.

Modi has been criticized for his messages to the public, a decision to leave key decisions on blockades to states and the slow spread of an immunization campaign to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers.

India has fully vaccinated just over 40.4 million people, or 2.9% of its population.

A senior virologist told Reuters on Sunday that he had resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus.

Shahid Jameel, chairman of the forum’s scientific advisory group known as INSACOG, declined to say why he had resigned, but said he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they set policy.

