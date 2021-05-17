Why sexual activity got a pandemic stroke and what to do about it





None of the old excuses – like late work, dinner obligations, a rude trip – to stop you. And with nothing else to do on a Friday night, why not sex?

Boy, I was wrong Our libidos are like scholarships.

At a high level they rise or fall, but when you look closely, there are many factors – physical and psychological – that influence these fluctuations. And in the Covid-19 era: We are exercising less, eating more, smoking and steaming and steaming to escape anxiety – all of which affect our sexual health and self-esteem.

We may not change from pajamas or shower as regularly, which affects attraction. We are largely closed to the outside world and its external stimuli, and more on everyone ever than ever before. And this leads to anger, rage and a sense of relational claustrophobia. There is research to support what we have all felt: One meta-analysis of seven studies from the United States, China, Turkey, Italy, and the United Kingdom examined the effects of Covid-19 on human sexual life and found a decrease in sexual activity partnered during the pandemic. Others INVESTIGATION found that the effects of prolonged forced cohabitation during blocking made partners return to more masturbation and use of pornography and less for sex with each other. But spring – and optimism – is in the air and it’s time for a sex replenishment. In my work, I help people regulate their sex lives by really paying attention to what works and what doesn’t in what I call the “sex scenario”. From the first moments of the beginning to the last moments when someone turns and extends his hand to his cell phone, every sexual event tells a story that has a beginning, a middle and an end. My goal is to help couples rewrite their sex scenarios, often away from pain and toward pleasure. Driven by my questions, patients will describe a recent sexual event in step-by-step detail. For example, “So how did you get started? Who initiated it? Of all the things you could have done at the time, how did it end up being sex?” You can rewrite your sex scenario and create desire, too – even during a pandemic. Yes you are. See it as an opportunity. While you may be eager to reclaim your pre-pandemic life, change does not happen overnight. “Instead of being critical of yourself, look at this as an opportunity to connect, just like you did when you were first involved,” sexologist Yvonne K. Fulbright suggested. “There is a novelty in intimacy, in that we are all slightly different people after the last 15 months,” she said. “Do not put pressure on yourself to get back into your old routines, but think carefully about how this next chapter of your love affair can be even better.” Be intentional. “Many of us think of sex as a passive – or worse, automatic – function of the body,” said sex therapist Emily Jamea. But nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, many people, especially those of us in long-term relationships, need to be more purposeful in creating desire. “Throw away those old tired sweatpants and light t-shirts. Replace them with something sexy and sensual,” said sex educator Jane Fleishman. Another strategy? Schedule a weekly sex date. “It gives you both time to anticipate and prepare for the date and helps manage expectations about sex,” explained sex therapist Juliane Maxwald. “You might think this is not sex, but it is a myth that desire is always spontaneous.” Put on your phones and take the time to focus on each other – no talking about children, work or finances is allowed. And putting fun first, Fulbright said, “Activities where you have a good time and laugh can help you unwind and feel a little more upset.” Make some “me time”. You can not feel sex with someone else if you do not feel sensual and relaxed alone. Fulbright recommends that you carve out “my time” if it means 20 minutes of yoga during a lunch break, starting your day with a 10-minute meditation to clear your head, or going on a social distance walk yourself. “If you are one of the many people who consider desire elusive, try asking yourself, ‘What can bring me into the mood?’ “” Recommended sex therapist Deborah Fox. “Is it relaxing in a hot tub, walking outside on a warm evening, or reading some eroticism? Is there a bridge between where your head is at the moment and where it can be – you just have to build it. ” Flisni. If you feel like you and your partner are on two different pages when it comes to sex, you are not alone. In fact, desire mismatches – also known as inappropriate libido – are the main reason couples come to see me. Good communication is needed to address that issue, however “we tend to talk less about sex with the person we are currently having sex with,” said sexologist Tammy Nelson. Share the good stuff first, Nelson said. “We always get more of what we value, so start by telling your partner what you value about your sex life, or have in the past,” she said. “Tell them how you want to do more of that thing or want more of that feeling. For example,” I really like how we took showers together. “I would like to do more of them.” Try something new. The pandemic has challenged us to do different things in many aspects of life, from work to school to socializing. “Your sex life does not change in its need for innovation – with or without a pandemic,” Fulbright said. Although people had less sex during the pandemic, one last STUDY found that one in five participants reported expanding their sexual repertoire to include new sexual activities such as trying new positions, sexting, and sharing fantasies. Not surprisingly, these participants were three times more likely to report improvements in their sex lives. Not sure where to start? “Try engaging in intimacy outside the bedroom or use a new toy or lubricant,” suggested sex therapist Kristen Lilla. “Changing your routine could also mean giving up sex or having sex as an option. If you can’t have sex, what will you do to physically bond instead?” Now, as we slowly emerge from Covid-19 and re-embrace life and connection and try to get where we left off, let’s not leave our sexual self behind. Yes, I always ask my sex therapy patients to tell me about the last time they were intimate, but what really interests me is the next time – and the time after that.

