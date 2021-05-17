Rajinikanth donates 50 loops of Tamil Nadu CM CM Relief Fund amid Covid-19 increase

South Indian actor and Makkal Needhi chief Malam Rajnikanth on Monday met with chief minister MK Stalin at the secretariat here and donated 50 cabbages for the Tamil Nadu Prime Minister Aid Fund as the state continues to struggle with the second wave of Covid-19.

Rajnikanth also appealed to the people to follow the instructions issued by the government in view of the coronavirus.

“To erase the crown, I have donated 50 cabbages in the CM Tamil Nadu Relief Fund. “People have to follow, despite the rules and regulations given by the government to overcome Corona,” Rajinikanth was quoted as saying by the news agency. YEARS.

This comes after Stalin’s call for people to donate money to the CM Aid Fund to fight the second wave of the coronavirus.

Earlier Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government said it had formed a Thirteen-member Advisory Committee of Legislators, chaired by Prime Minister MK Stalin, and includes members of the legislative assembly to tackle the pandemic.

Former Minister of Health C Vijayabaskar, legislator Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) N Ezhilan and GK Mani of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are some prominent members of the committee.

It was decided to form the committee at the meeting of the leaders of the legislators of all parties, held on May 13 at the Secretariat.

Rajnikanth had previously congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party chief MK Stalin on his victory in the Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly polls.

“I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achieved victory with his work in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I wish him a long life, good health and ask him to govern by satisfying all parts of the people and “Gain a good name by changing Tamil Nadu into a prosperous state,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 12,450 new Covid-19 cases, 20,905 recoveries and 303 deaths as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry on Monday said the active number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,07,789. With the new fatalities, the number of Coviddeath in the state has increased to 17,359.

