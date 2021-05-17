Issues that could keep Museveni awake during his sixth term

From East Africa

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in as the country’s leader on Wednesday for a six-year five-year term with elections that will see the former rebel leader maintain 40 years of control over power.

But observers say the Ugandan leader now faces unknown political and economic challenges. Among these are the recovery of a population divided by violent political campaigns and a controversial election result, an economy being devastated by the devastating effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, and high unemployment among the country’s youth population.

In this term, the President will also have to address the bloated government spending and rampant corruption that has plagued his previous administrations.

During his inaugural address, President Museveni largely avoided these issues and spent considerable time talking about a united Africa and why the West should let Africans deal with their problems in their preferred way.

Pending issues

Among the African leaders present at the inauguration were Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Burundi’s Ndayishimiye varista, Tanzania’s Samia Hassan, Guinea’s Alpha Conde and Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa. The others were Hage Geingob from Namibia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo from Somalia and Salva Kiir from South Sudan.

proclamation

After 35 years in power, President Museveni has found it difficult to implement some of the issues his parties promise, including poverty and taking Uganda into the middle-income economy group.

But Communications director of the National Resistance Movement Emmanuel Dombo says most of these pending issues will be traced quickly.

For the current manifesto, we may not get 100 percent implementation due to several factors, but we can also do more than 100 percent if resources are available, he said.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni watches during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021. PHOTO / BADRU KATUMBA / AFP

Political analysts say the first obstacle for presidents will be gaining legitimacy both at home and abroad. He was declared the winner of the January elections, amid allegations of voter fraud by his youth challenger Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Mr Museveni won almost 59 per cent of the vote, with Bobby Wine behind by about 35 per cent.

But the election was marred by violence, with security forces attacking opposition candidates and their supporters during the campaign period in which at least 54 people were killed.

The opposition rejected the results, and some election observers said the process was flawed.

Even supporters of President Musevenis, the European Union and the United States, refused to give him the much-needed nap, noting that the election was neither free nor fair.

Election Abuse

Prof Mwambustya Ndebesa, a political science lecturer at Makerere University, said the United States, which has already imposed travel bans on unnamed senior Ugandan security officials, may not be willing to impose full sanctions on the president for abuses. of elections because he is a strategic ally in the fight against terrorism and security in the region.

They still need his soldiers in Somalia, and he is essential in the fight against terrorism and stability in the Great Lakes Region and South Sudan. But his excessive stay in power seems to be making them skeptical, Prof Ndebesa said.

He added that Museveni must first seek legitimacy at home, where he has lost a large base of support in the central region and a legion of unemployed youth, most of whom were born after he came to power in 1986 wanting change. .

To achieve this, Museveni will have to recognize and reach an opposition that he despises and dismisses as enemies and criminals.

The talks should address political principles, freedom of assembly and association, military participation in politics, access to the media and the country’s political future, including restoring the boundaries of the mandate in the constitution, the researcher said.

As Museveni was sworn in, the homes of the two main opposition leaders, Dr Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine, were under siege by the army and police. And instead of calming a nervous public, the capital Kampala was also placed under a military siege.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (C in vehicle) inspects the honor guard as he stands in a vehicle during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021. PHOTO / BADRU KATUMBA / AFP

Many young opposition supporters are languishing in prison, arrested during and after the January 14, 2021 general election, on charges of involvement in subversive activities, which they deny.

At Wednesday’s inauguration, the invited former presidential candidates declined the invitation, which could be interpreted as a refusal to support the presidents ’victory and potentially damaging the credibility of the event.

Mugisha Muntu, who competed in the National Transformation Alliance Party ticket, said: We thank those who invited us, but I can not go on to celebrate impunity, manipulation, deception, lies and deception.

Bobby Wine said he had to be the one to take the oath.

What oath? This is illegal and I do not participate in the illegality. “As far as I know, I am the president-elect,” he said.

Musevenis NRM won the majority seats in parliament and that, analysts believe, is reason enough not to reach the opposition.

If talks do take place, he will most likely be interested in seeking out individual opposition actors and co-opting them into his government rather than addressing critical issues of concern among the wider opposition.

The opposition seems to be moving forward. One week ago, Bobby Wine wrote to the main presidents of the opposition parties requesting meetings to chart a way forward.

Museveni also faces a job creation challenge for most young people, whose contempt for him continues to grow. Many government programs launched earlier to promote employment, such as the Youth for Life Fund, have not had the desired impact, largely due to corruption.

Museveni has now turned his hopes to industrialization to create more jobs for young people and has continued to open industrial parks across the country.

Industrialization machine

Just last week, the Cabinet approved a proposal to set up 10 more industrial parks across the country, which are expected to create about 250,000 jobs. But that’s just a drop in the ocean, given that more than 75 percent of Ugandan’s population is under the age of 30, with the country having one of the highest youth unemployment rates (13.3 percent) in Africa under -Saharian.

In his inaugural address, Museveni also avoided announcing his plans to revive an economy devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The services sector, which contributes more than 50 percent of GDP, has been devastated. Many small and medium-sized businesses have closed, while those who depend on them are struggling. Large companies have laid off staff and reduced operations.

Museveni said his government has this fiscal year, set aside $ 464 billion ($ 130 million) to help these groups as soon as the waste blockade is lifted after vaccinating 4.8 million people.

According to Dombo, to support the economy and boost more jobs, the party will place the term with a strong emphasis on four sectors: commercial agriculture, industrialization, the service sector and ICT.

We believe if we focus on these and there will be few interruptions as we saw with Covid-19.

We will accelerate development, increase family incomes and create jobs for our young people, he said.

Written by Jonathan Kamoga

[email protected]