Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rain is likely in Rajasthan tomorrow





Nearly a dozen districts in Rajasthan would witness heavy rainfall until Tuesday as an impact of Cyclone Taukatae. Relevant collectors, SPs and others have been instructed to be vigilant and prepare with a backup plan. According to the Met department, the state would witness stormy winds and heavy rainfall in Paul, Udaipur, Jalore, Dungarpur and Sirohi on May 18 and in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur on May 19. Also, Rajasthan, which draws oxygen from Hazira port and Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, in addition to Bhiwadi in Alwar district, has made arrangements to continue the safe transport of oxygen from Gujarat between the second wave of Covid-19. Realizing that the cyclone could completely dismantle the oxygen corridor between Gujarat and Rajasthan, the state has deployed over 1,500 personnel from the police and the State Disaster Relief Force (SRDF) to more than 100 different locations between the two states to transport without interruption. oxygen cylinders, officials said Click here for live updates to Cyclone Tauktae SDRF teams are located in 100 equidistant locations between Gujarat and Rajasthan. They have been specially trained to remove fallen trees, heavy stones, wires and poles from the road, said additional DGP, Law and Order, Saurabh Shrivastava. The control room at Jaipur police headquarters is constantly monitoring the pace of the cyclone and alternative emergency routes to safely transport oxygen cylinders. A high-ranking IG officer has already been deployed to Gujarat along with several SP deputies and district inspectors. Shrivastava said the safety of oxygen trucks was important. Trucks move at a certain speed when they are loaded with gas. They could not increase the speed as it could cause a fire accident, he said, adding that for the past few days Rajasthan police were making adjustments to facilitate the return of oxygen cylinders from Gujarat. Expecting a sudden power outage due to the cyclone, the health department has directed all the district administrations to fix the generators and inverters. In view of the cyclone, all the required preparations are being made and I urge everyone to be careful about the storm, wrote on Twitter Ashok Gehlot, CM, Rajasthan. He added that officials are being asked to make an alternative emergency plan for oxygen supply as the cyclone could hit Jamnagar in Gujarat, which is a major source of oxygen supply for the state. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said district collectors, along with SPs, health officers and civil protection officials have been directed to formulate an unforeseen plan.

