International
Negotiations to form the Kerala LDF government reach a concrete stage
Left Democratic Front caller A. Vijayaraghavan informs that the next government in Kerala will have 21 Ministers
The profile of the next government Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have taken a more final form on Monday afternoon as two weeks of heated talks on the division of seats behind the scenes seem to have come to an end.
In the middle of the crucial leadership meeting, Left Democratic Front (LDF) caller A. Vijayaraghavan told reporters that the next government would have 21 Ministers.
Talks on sharing seats with allies are almost complete. The LDF has withdrawn from a diversified cross-section of Kerala society to form the next cabinet. “All sections of the people had supported the LDF. Therefore, all segments will find representation in government,” he said.
The LDF parliamentary party will convene on May 18 and elect its leader. She has entrusted Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide on the portfolios of potential ministers.
Holds 12 cabinet posts
The CPI (M) will retain the Chairman of the Chair and 12 posts of the Cabinet. The State Secretariat of the party would soon meet here and finalize the list of Ministers. The party is said to have approached the negotiations from a position of strength, given its strong showing in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Speculation was rife that the CPI (M) would name new faces in the Cabinet by an overwhelming majority. A report said that the CPI (M) could retain Health Minister KK Shylaja and fill the rest of the Cabinet with new faces.
The party had withdrawn a number of veteran leaders from the electoral field to allow a new generation of party members to run in Assembly polls and gain legislative experience.
The CPI (M) is likely to follow a similar pattern for the election of Ministers to ensure that more party members have administrative experience and rise to leadership positions.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold four cabinet posts and the office of Deputy Speaker. His State Council is meeting here on May 18 to place his nominees in the cabinet.
One cabinet post each
Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take one cabinet post each.
KC (M) will also take over the LDF main whip post. Party Chairman Jose. K. Mani said the talks were satisfactory. The unity of the LDF is paramount. KC (M) will appoint its Ministers soon.
An insider of the KC (M) said the party would nominate Roshy Augustine, who was elected on Sunday as the leader of the legislative party, as its minister. He would nominate N. Jayaraj for the post of Chief Whip, he said.
The CPI (M) had asked the Indian National League (INL), Congress (S), Kerala Congress (B) and Kerala Democratic Congress (DKC) to retain a cabinet rank for 2.5 years and extend the remaining term to one the other ally with a single member.
DKC lawmaker Antony Raju, who hails from the Latin Catholic community, a critical demographic in Kerala, would be sworn in as Minister for 2.5 years alongside INL’s Ahammad Devarkovil.
UN (B) UN lawmaker Ganesh Kumar and Congress (S) MLA Kadanapally Ramachandran would serve in their place for the remainder of the government under an agreement reached at the LDF meeting.
NCP general secretary Praful Patel is likely to be in Kerala on Tuesday to appoint the party minister. It has two MLAs, the current Minister of Transport AK Saseendran (Elathur) and Thomas K. Thomas (Kuttanad), a first-time lawmaker and the brother of the late Minister Thomas Chandy.
It was unclear whether the LJD, with a single MLA, would take a Cabinet post. The party may need to decide on a board or corporation. The next government will be sworn in on May 20 following the pandemic protocol.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]