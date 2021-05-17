Negotiations to form the Kerala LDF government reach a concrete stage

Left Democratic Front caller A. Vijayaraghavan informs that the next government in Kerala will have 21 Ministers



The profile of the next government Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have taken a more final form on Monday afternoon as two weeks of heated talks on the division of seats behind the scenes seem to have come to an end.

In the middle of the crucial leadership meeting, Left Democratic Front (LDF) caller A. Vijayaraghavan told reporters that the next government would have 21 Ministers.

Talks on sharing seats with allies are almost complete. The LDF has withdrawn from a diversified cross-section of Kerala society to form the next cabinet. “All sections of the people had supported the LDF. Therefore, all segments will find representation in government,” he said.

The LDF parliamentary party will convene on May 18 and elect its leader. She has entrusted Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide on the portfolios of potential ministers.

Holds 12 cabinet posts

The CPI (M) will retain the Chairman of the Chair and 12 posts of the Cabinet. The State Secretariat of the party would soon meet here and finalize the list of Ministers. The party is said to have approached the negotiations from a position of strength, given its strong showing in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Speculation was rife that the CPI (M) would name new faces in the Cabinet by an overwhelming majority. A report said that the CPI (M) could retain Health Minister KK Shylaja and fill the rest of the Cabinet with new faces.

The party had withdrawn a number of veteran leaders from the electoral field to allow a new generation of party members to run in Assembly polls and gain legislative experience.

The CPI (M) is likely to follow a similar pattern for the election of Ministers to ensure that more party members have administrative experience and rise to leadership positions.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold four cabinet posts and the office of Deputy Speaker. His State Council is meeting here on May 18 to place his nominees in the cabinet.

One cabinet post each

Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take one cabinet post each.

KC (M) will also take over the LDF main whip post. Party Chairman Jose. K. Mani said the talks were satisfactory. The unity of the LDF is paramount. KC (M) will appoint its Ministers soon.

An insider of the KC (M) said the party would nominate Roshy Augustine, who was elected on Sunday as the leader of the legislative party, as its minister. He would nominate N. Jayaraj for the post of Chief Whip, he said.

The CPI (M) had asked the Indian National League (INL), Congress (S), Kerala Congress (B) and Kerala Democratic Congress (DKC) to retain a cabinet rank for 2.5 years and extend the remaining term to one the other ally with a single member.

DKC lawmaker Antony Raju, who hails from the Latin Catholic community, a critical demographic in Kerala, would be sworn in as Minister for 2.5 years alongside INL’s Ahammad Devarkovil.

UN (B) UN lawmaker Ganesh Kumar and Congress (S) MLA Kadanapally Ramachandran would serve in their place for the remainder of the government under an agreement reached at the LDF meeting.

NCP general secretary Praful Patel is likely to be in Kerala on Tuesday to appoint the party minister. It has two MLAs, the current Minister of Transport AK Saseendran (Elathur) and Thomas K. Thomas (Kuttanad), a first-time lawmaker and the brother of the late Minister Thomas Chandy.

It was unclear whether the LJD, with a single MLA, would take a Cabinet post. The party may need to decide on a board or corporation. The next government will be sworn in on May 20 following the pandemic protocol.