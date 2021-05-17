International
Integrated transportation hub in Woodlands to open June 13: LTA
SINGAPORE Singapore 11th integrated transport hub (ITH), Woodlands ITH, will open on June 13, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (May 17th).
The ITH is close to the Woodlands North-South Line (NSL) and Woodlands Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT Stations, as well as the temporary Woodlands bus exchange.
It is the largest ITH since the first such center was built in Toa Payoh in 2002, according to a LTA press release.
The ITH has incorporated unobstructed boarding and climbing areas as well as graduated curb edges to make boarding and lifting easier for wheelchair passengers and wheelchair parents. There are also unobstructed toilets, row areas with seats, a nursing room and a passenger care room for travelers with special needs.
As of June 13, 25 of the 29 bus services currently operating from the Temporary Bus Exchange in Woodlands will be operated by ITH. The remaining four services – 925 / 925M, 950, 961 / 961M and 965 – will continue to operate from the Temporary Bus Exchange in Woodlands, which is near the ITH.
There is no change in the stopping points of all bus services.
