International
The girl, 6, has been reunited with her father after withdrawing from the rubble of a house in Gaza
Palestinians celebrated amid another horrific day of bombings when a six-year-old girl withdrew from the rubble of her home in Gaza.
Suzy Eshkuntana woke up alone at the largest hospital in Gaza after rescue teams eventually lifted her from a building destroyed by a pre-dawnIsraeli strike, who killed her mother and her four siblings.
The video shows him covered in dust and crying as he is being taken to an ambulance.
The young girl was trapped under the rubbish for seven hours before joining her father at Shifa Hospital, where he was also treated for his injuries.
When the doctors brought them together to the neighboring beds, father Riyad Eshkuntana said to her: Excuse me, my daughter. You yelled at me to come to you, but I could not come.
The family home was hit early Sunday as Israel bombed Gaza Cit in a wave of attacks that Gaza health officials said killed 42 people, including 10 children, and increased the death toll from a week of bombings to 192.
Israel insists it is attacking the Hamas movement, which controls the densely populated Gaza Strip, and that along with Islamic Jihad and other militant groups it has fired 2,800 rockets at Israeli cities.
So far rocket fire has killed 10 people in Israel, including two children.
Millions of Israelis have gathered in safe rooms and shelters as missile warning sirens pass by all the time.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the recent deaths in Palestine.
He told the American broadcaster CBS: The reason why we have these victims is because Hamas is attacking us criminally from civilian neighborhoods.
The military claimed that the attack on the family home was in the same area as an Israeli attack on a militant tunnel system in Gaza.
He said the collapse of the system caused the upper houses to collapse and led to unintentional civilian casualties.
Dozens of rescue workers, police officers, relatives and neighbors gathered in the rubble of the Eshkuntana house during the search and rescue operation.
After a few hours the workers under the collapsed walls started chanting Allahu Akbar which means that God is the greatest as the hope grew that someone would be brought out alive.
At the hospital, relatives eagerly sought details as the victims arrived.
Is this Yehya? Is it Yehya? they asked in the waiting room, shortly before doctors told them that their four-year-old son, brother Suzys, had died.
Two of the women fainted.
A few minutes later, a girl’s body was immediately inserted.
A relative asked: They brought Dana. Dana, Dana, are you okay?
But the young girl was also dead, along with another brother and sister.
Doctors said Suzy was bruised but had no serious injuries and she was brought to a hospital bed next to her father.
Riyad said he had believed his family would be fine because there were doctors living in the same building and he had placed the children in what they believed was a safe room.
Suddenly, a strange rocket, like fire and flame, destroyed two walls, he told Reuters.
He and his wife ran to check on their children when a second blast hit, knocking down the ceiling.
Riyadh added: I heard my son Zain shouting: Dad, dad. His voice was okay, but I could not go back to look at him because I was trapped.
When rescue teams first called the survivors, Riyad was too weak to shout, but when someone returned half an hour later he was able to grab their attention.
Lying in a hospital bed with his head in a bandage, the widow’s father said he initially wanted to die.
I was filled with all the rage of the universe, but when I heard that one of my daughters was alive, I said thank God because this girl can catch some even my daughters smiling because she is their sister.
The family tragedy comes amid ongoing violence in the region, with international calls for calm being ignored by both sides, who blame each other for the fighting.
The city of Gaza was on fire again overnight Monday as the Hamas-controlled Rimal residential district exploded into fireballs during massive Israeli bombings.
