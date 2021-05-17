International
OFW hotels in isolation rise to 9,300 as extended DOH-supported quarantine implemented OWWA
MANILA, Philippines The number of Philippine Overseas Workers (OFW) staying in various secluded hotels has risen to 9,300 following the implementation of the extended quarantine period proposed by the Department of Health (DOH).
OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac stopped this Monday, noting that OFW isolation in 160 hotels across the country has increased from 6,500 a few weeks ago. DOH has extended the quarantine period for inbound travelers to 10 days as it wanted COVID-19 tests taken on either the 7th or 8th day of their isolation.
We already feel the extension of the quarantine period, especially last weekend, which was the batch when the 10 days went into effect, Cacdac said at a news conference.
(We have already felt the impact of the quarantine extension, especially last weekend, when the 10-day period went into effect.)
READ: DOH COVID-19 eye tests for travelers within the 7th or 8th day of quarantine
Cacdac also estimated that the extension of the quarantine period supported by DOH has caused an increase in its spending to around P1 1 billion per month.
Earlier, he said, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) provided only P5.2 billion for OWWA spending on isolating returned OFWs, which is less than their initial request of P9.8 billion.
READ: OWWA seeks more funding to propose DOHs swab test, longer hotel stay for OFWs
We estimate this extra one to two days, a little less than 1 billion a month these extra days, just estimate that, I can not determine and the exact figure at this stage, explained Cacdac.
(We estimated that this one to two day supplement costs a little less than a billion a month, which is just an estimate, I can not put it at an exact figure at this stage.)
He said they hope DBM will transfer funds by this week because the set P5.2 billion will only last until the early part of the fourth quarter of this year.
Itong (This) P5.2 billion is good up to the early part of the 4th quarter, he noted. Wala pang (We did not reach) third quarter, so were good in that sense, there will be more time to further coordinate with DBM.
Cacdac previously said OWWA was expecting the arrival of at least 2,000 OFW a day and up to 60,000 OFW a month. The number of OFW arrivals is estimated to reach 480,000 for the remaining eight months of the year.
KGA
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Telephone Line: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited into the current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]