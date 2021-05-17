OFW hotels in isolation rise to 9,300 as extended DOH-supported quarantine implemented OWWA

MANILA, Philippines The number of Philippine Overseas Workers (OFW) staying in various secluded hotels has risen to 9,300 following the implementation of the extended quarantine period proposed by the Department of Health (DOH).

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac stopped this Monday, noting that OFW isolation in 160 hotels across the country has increased from 6,500 a few weeks ago. DOH has extended the quarantine period for inbound travelers to 10 days as it wanted COVID-19 tests taken on either the 7th or 8th day of their isolation.

We already feel the extension of the quarantine period, especially last weekend, which was the batch when the 10 days went into effect, Cacdac said at a news conference.

(We have already felt the impact of the quarantine extension, especially last weekend, when the 10-day period went into effect.)

READ: DOH COVID-19 eye tests for travelers within the 7th or 8th day of quarantine

Cacdac also estimated that the extension of the quarantine period supported by DOH has caused an increase in its spending to around P1 1 billion per month.

Earlier, he said, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) provided only P5.2 billion for OWWA spending on isolating returned OFWs, which is less than their initial request of P9.8 billion.

READ: OWWA seeks more funding to propose DOHs swab test, longer hotel stay for OFWs

We estimate this extra one to two days, a little less than 1 billion a month these extra days, just estimate that, I can not determine and the exact figure at this stage, explained Cacdac.

(We estimated that this one to two day supplement costs a little less than a billion a month, which is just an estimate, I can not put it at an exact figure at this stage.)

He said they hope DBM will transfer funds by this week because the set P5.2 billion will only last until the early part of the fourth quarter of this year.

Itong (This) P5.2 billion is good up to the early part of the 4th quarter, he noted. Wala pang (We did not reach) third quarter, so were good in that sense, there will be more time to further coordinate with DBM.

Cacdac previously said OWWA was expecting the arrival of at least 2,000 OFW a day and up to 60,000 OFW a month. The number of OFW arrivals is estimated to reach 480,000 for the remaining eight months of the year.

