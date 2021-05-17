International
Long working hours kill 745,000 people a year, the WHO / ILO study finds
Emergency services are involved in a man who suffered a stroke in Madrid, Spain.
Europa Press News Europa Press | Getty Images
Long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people worldwide every year, according to the findings of a study by the World Health Organization and the International Labor Organization.
In the joint survey by the global public health and employment bodies, the WHO and ILO estimated that there were 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease in 2016, marking a 29% increase since 2000.
Study, published inInternational Environmentdiary on monday, was a first global analysis of the loss of life and health associated with working long hours.
The WHO and ILO estimated that 398,000 people died from stroke and 347,000 from heart disease in 2016 as a result of working at least 55 hours a week. Between 2000 and 2016, the number of deaths from heart disease due to long working hours increased by 42% and from stroke by 19%.
The study concluded that working 55 or more hours a week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of death from ischemic heart disease compared to 35- 40 hours per week. In 2016, 488 million people worldwide were exposed to long working hours of more than 55 hours per week, the WHO and ILO estimated.
The “burden of work-related illness” was found to be particularly significant in men (72% of deaths occurred in men), people living in the Western Pacific (in which the WHO includes China, South Korea, Australia and Japan among other countries) and regions of Southeast Asia, and middle-aged or older workers, said WHO on Monday.
“Most of the recorded deaths were among people dying between the ages of 60-79, who had worked 55 hours or more a week between the ages of 45 and 74,” the organization added.
“With long working hours now known to be responsible for about one-third of the total estimated workload associated with illness work, it has been set as the risk factor with the greatest disease burden at work.”
The WHO-ILO study included the analysis of 37 studies on ischemic heart disease and 22 studies on stroke, as well as data from more than 2,300 surveys collected in 154 countries from 1970-2018.
Disturbing trend
Although the study did not cover the pandemic period, the findings come at a time when the number of people working long hours is rising, and currently stands at 9% of the total population worldwide, the WHO said, adding: “This trend sets even more people at risk of work-related disability and premature death ”.
The coronavirus pandemic has also placed more emphasis on working hours with the WHO warning that the pandemic is accelerating developments that could fuel the trend toward increased working hours.
WHO General Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the pandemic “has significantly changed the way many people work”.
“Remote control work has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the line between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to reduce or close operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working. “No job is worth risking a stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on boundaries to protect workers’ health,” he said.
The WHO recommended that governments “introduce, enforce and enforce laws, regulations and policies that prohibit forced overtime and provide maximum time limits” and suggested that employees be able to split working hours to ensure that the number of hours of work not to increase above 55 or more per week
