International
Followed by the crisis in the Middle East, US envoy Blinken visits Denmark
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Denmark on Monday for talks on climate change, Arctic policy and Russia as he calls on the Biden administration to take a tougher, more proactive stance on violence. Israeli-Palestinian spiral.
Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as senior officials from Greenland and the Faroe Islands in Copenhagen on Monday before heading to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting. The rally will be marked by his first face-to-face talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Russia on Sunday called for an immediate ministerial-level meeting of the Middle East peacekeepers’ quartet to discuss the escalating Israeli-Palestinian crisis, but there was no clear indication that the United States would agree. There was also no sign yet that Blinken was changing his travel plans, which are currently taking him back to Washington from Reykjavik late Thursday after a short stop in Greenland.
The Quartet in the Middle East includes envoys from the US, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations. With Blinken and Lavrov both attending the Arctic Council meeting, Iceland could serve as a meeting place for the group.
The UN Security Council held an emergency session in the East on Sunday in which US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the administration was working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to stop the fighting. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, Blinken worked by phone with his counterparts as he flew to Copenhagen on Sunday, and a senior US diplomat is in Israel meeting with parties there.
Calls for a larger U.S. response, however, are growing, especially in Congress, where a large number of Bidens’s Democratic allies are calling for more action, including a request from the administration for a ceasefire. Biden has so far resisted such calls, reaffirming his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip by asserting that Israelis and Palestinians have an equal right to peace and security.
Israel on Monday launched a new wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, saying it had destroyed 15 kilometers (9 miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. Gaza residents describe the hail as the heaviest since the war began a week ago. At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in attacks and more than 1,200 wounded, while Hamas rocket attacks have killed eight people in Israel.
In Denmark, Blinken met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Queen Denmarks Margrethe. He also saw the foreign ministers of Denmarks semi-autonomous territories in northern Greenland and the Faeroe Islands.
Climate change is expected to dominate the discussions. The Biden administration is seeking to restore U.S. credibility with allies on the issue after four years in which the Trump administration either downplayed the threat posed by climate change or urged other nations to take advantage of trade opportunities resulting from the loss of ice. sea and melting glaciers.
After their meeting, Blinken and Frederiksen both marked the difference.
Approach is another approach, “Frederiksen told reporters.” This means a desire for cooperation around the Arctic region, where change is taking place.
In a statement, the State Department said Blinken had stressed the importance of advancing our common goals to combat the climate crisis, the development of green technology and the continuation of joint efforts with the Kingdom of Denmark in the Arctic.
Former President Donald Trump had also created a stir when he proposed the purchase of Greenland from Denmark, an offer completely rejected by both. Trump then canceled a planned state visit to Denmark in 2019, creating more ill feelings.
A senior US official said Blinken hoped to overcome any continuing suspicion in Greenland by highlighting all the things he was doing with Greenland as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Jan Olsen contributed.
