Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians in Wisconsin State Capitol after days of violence in the Middle East

More than 100 people gathered at the Capitol building on Saturday morning to protest peacefully and show solidarity with Palestine, leading to a brief confrontation with an Israeli supporter.

The protest, which called for an end to the ongoing Palestinian war with Israel, came in response to the latest attack of violence between Palestine and Israel, which reportedly has left more than 100 Palestinians, including at least 40 children, six Israeli soldiers and 1 Israeli child dead

The latest confrontation erupted after a series of events, including when Palestinian protesters and Israeli police clashed at the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem during the holiest month in Islam, Ramadan.

Since then, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has fired rockets into Jerusalem, to which Israel has responded with crushing and massive airstrikes in densely populated Gaza. Protests have erupted around the world, including in Madison.

Several organizations hosted the protest, such as the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, Black Umbrella Global, Madison Reorganization Together, Democratic Socialists of America – Madison and more. Many Palestinian-Americans and allies spoke at the Capitol building in solidarity with Palestine.

Israel has no legal jurisdiction over the occupied eastern part of Jerusalem under international law, but nevertheless continues to illegally advance their racist agenda in a continuation of the wider state column, the Zionist colonial project, a representative of the Social Democratic Party of America – said Madison. Millions of Palestinians still living in the occupied West Bank in Jerusalem face continued home demolition, illegal evictions, police and resident violence, and apartheid. And Israel continues to expand its Jewish-only colonies, also into settlements.

My goal is to help people understand that our battles here and in Palestine are linked, said Palestinian-American Ashley Hudson. This solidarity is absolutely important for liberation and that you have the right to resist. . For a long time, all we ever heard was news about Palestinians terrorizing Israelis and Israel defending itself, and that is almost a lot of what we still hear. But the main thing from which this confession is made [is the] progressive transition to talk about both sides. Honestly, I am tired of hearing the Israel-Palestine issue being infantilized, reduced to the idea of ​​just two [little kids] who want to fight and can not be controlled.

Hudson stressed the importance of the march to show unity with Palestine.

“I know that standing here here in solidarity with the Palestinians and Palestine will only strengthen their resolve, knowing that we see them, they were with them and that they are not alone,” she said.

In addition to the speeches, the names of some of the children who died were read.

Somewhat disappointing that I even have to recite the names of these children, but that is why we are here, said the person who read their names. We are here to protect them, we are here to fight for them. And their deaths will not be in vain, as we are here to protect them and much more. So let us do all we can to make sure their deaths are not in vain. And that there are no more victims of this cruel behavior brought by Israel. Palestine is free.

As protesters set off to march around the Capitol building, a car with the Israeli flag waving in the sunlight climbed East Washington Avenue, which led to a brief confrontation between protesters and an unidentified person standing through sunshine who said they were there to have a chat.

The person and some protesters started shouting at each other, before the protesters started cheering racists to go home. After a few minutes, the car turned and left.

The march continued around the capital, where people were asked to maintain their support for Palestine as the war continues.

The protests took place nationally and internationally also on Saturday.