International
Demonstrators rally in support of Palestinians in Wisconsin State Capitol after days of violence in the Middle East
More than 100 people gathered at the Capitol building on Saturday morning to protest peacefully and show solidarity with Palestine, leading to a brief confrontation with an Israeli supporter.
The protest, which called for an end to the ongoing Palestinian war with Israel, came in response to the latest attack of violence between Palestine and Israel, which reportedly has left more than 100 Palestinians, including at least 40 children, six Israeli soldiers and 1 Israeli child dead
The latest confrontation erupted after a series of events, including when Palestinian protesters and Israeli police clashed at the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem during the holiest month in Islam, Ramadan.
Since then, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has fired rockets into Jerusalem, to which Israel has responded with crushing and massive airstrikes in densely populated Gaza. Protests have erupted around the world, including in Madison.
Several organizations hosted the protest, such as the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, Black Umbrella Global, Madison Reorganization Together, Democratic Socialists of America – Madison and more. Many Palestinian-Americans and allies spoke at the Capitol building in solidarity with Palestine.
Israel has no legal jurisdiction over the occupied eastern part of Jerusalem under international law, but nevertheless continues to illegally advance their racist agenda in a continuation of the wider state column, the Zionist colonial project, a representative of the Social Democratic Party of America – said Madison. Millions of Palestinians still living in the occupied West Bank in Jerusalem face continued home demolition, illegal evictions, police and resident violence, and apartheid. And Israel continues to expand its Jewish-only colonies, also into settlements.
My goal is to help people understand that our battles here and in Palestine are linked, said Palestinian-American Ashley Hudson. This solidarity is absolutely important for liberation and that you have the right to resist. . For a long time, all we ever heard was news about Palestinians terrorizing Israelis and Israel defending itself, and that is almost a lot of what we still hear. But the main thing from which this confession is made [is the] progressive transition to talk about both sides. Honestly, I am tired of hearing the Israel-Palestine issue being infantilized, reduced to the idea of just two [little kids] who want to fight and can not be controlled.
Hudson stressed the importance of the march to show unity with Palestine.
“I know that standing here here in solidarity with the Palestinians and Palestine will only strengthen their resolve, knowing that we see them, they were with them and that they are not alone,” she said.
In addition to the speeches, the names of some of the children who died were read.
Somewhat disappointing that I even have to recite the names of these children, but that is why we are here, said the person who read their names. We are here to protect them, we are here to fight for them. And their deaths will not be in vain, as we are here to protect them and much more. So let us do all we can to make sure their deaths are not in vain. And that there are no more victims of this cruel behavior brought by Israel. Palestine is free.
As protesters set off to march around the Capitol building, a car with the Israeli flag waving in the sunlight climbed East Washington Avenue, which led to a brief confrontation between protesters and an unidentified person standing through sunshine who said they were there to have a chat.
The person and some protesters started shouting at each other, before the protesters started cheering racists to go home. After a few minutes, the car turned and left.
The march continued around the capital, where people were asked to maintain their support for Palestine as the war continues.
The protests took place nationally and internationally also on Saturday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]