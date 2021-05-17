8 people charged after anti-blockade rally, 12 after pro-Palestine protest

Hamilton police say 22 people were charged after two demonstrations outside the city over the weekend.

The first was a Hugs Over Masks event on Sunday that saw more than 20 people gathered, police say.

Later in the day, police estimated that nearly 1,000 people had taken part in a protest condemning the violence against Palestinians. Demonstrations were held across Canada over the weekend amid rising violence in the Middle East.

Ontario is currently under a house arrest warrant and police say both demonstrations exceeded the number of people allowed to gather together outdoors.

The service issued a statement on Twitter on Friday urging people not to gather together and warning people who organize or attend public events could face charges under the Ontario Reopening Act.

“We are urging everyone to abide by the home stay order to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” police said in a statement. “Please be careful and respect current legislation and stay away from public meetings.”

The charges filed Sunday came from police and law enforcement officers.

Police say that eight people were accused of protesting hugs on masks and 12 in the pro-Palestine demonstration, along with two of its organizers who were charged on the basis of Ontario’s reopening act.

With hundreds in attendance at the pro-Palestine event, police say they will continue to review the information gathered during it and may drop more charges.