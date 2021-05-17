



This week, more than 500 researchers from over 80 Universities in the UK and Italy will join colleagues from 40 countries to contribute Climate Exp0. Online, free and open to all, it is an opportunity to connect political, academic and student audiences across the globe, and harness the power of virtual collaboration to help advance a resilient world, with carbon zero. He will introduce a range of speakers from policymakers and academics, to practitioners and students. Organized by COP26 University Network, the conference aims to increase the ambition for tangible results from UN COP26 Conference on Climate Change, hosted jointly by the UK and Italy in Glasgow this November. At a critical juncture in the preliminary meetings and negotiations of COP26 six months before the conference itself Climate Exp0 will present the latest opinion and the most important research in the UK and internationally on five key topics: Adaptation and Sustainability Finance; Green recovery; Mitigation solutions and nature-based solutions. Dr. Emily Shuckburgh, President of the COP26 University Network and Director of Cambridge Zero, said: This is a vital moment for the world. As we seek to break out of the pandemic and build a more sustainable, sustainable future, we must harness ideas and innovations that will support a cleaner, greener future. Climate Exp0 is an exhibition of hope and inspiration to encourage the ambitious global climate action required. Highlights of this weekly conference include: Monday

Opening of the conference

Rt Hon Alok Sharma, President of COP26 and Minister Roberto Cingolani, Minister of Ecological Transition, Italy

Climate risk. Opening session that defines the threat we face (09:30 10:30).

Dr Emily Shuckburgh University Cambridge; Albert Klein Tank, MET Office and Tim Benton, Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House. Tuesday

Nature based solutions and the opportunities they offer (09:00 09:30)

Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State for the Pacific and Environment, and Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, UK Wednesday

Policies for achieving COP26 mitigation objectives (16:30 17:15)

Manuel Pulgar Vidal, Head of Global Climate and Energy at WWF, Former Peruvian Ministry of Environment, COP20 President Jim Watson, Professor of Energy Policy, University College London Sustainable Resources Institute (UCL) and Jacob Werksman, Principal Adviser, DG-CLIMA, European Commission, Brussels, Belgium Thursday

Challenges of adaptation and sustainability at the COP26 meeting (09:30 10:30)

Minister Maria Cristina Messa, Ministry of University and Research and Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP, Minister of State for Clean Business, Energy and Growth, UK Friday

Ask a Climate Change Expert: How Can We Save Our Planet? (17:15 18:30)

Tamsin Edwards, Reader in Change Climate, Kings College London, Lord Deben, Chairman of the Climate Change Committee, and Brighton Kaoma, Global Director of the UN Sustainable Solutions Network-Youth Initiative. The conference is a partnership with Italian University Network for Sustainable Development, sponsored by Research and Innovation in the UK (UKRI), and with support from the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 in Partnership with Italy and Cambridge University Press.

