World Economic Forum cancels meeting scheduled for Singapore in August, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The World Economic Forum (WEF) is canceling its annual special meeting scheduled to be held in Singapore in August, with organizers citing uncertain travel forecasts and new Covid-19 variants as reasons for their decision.

“Unfortunately, the tragic circumstances that are unfolding across the geography, an uncertain picture of travel, different speeds of vaccination spread and uncertainty about new variants combine to make it impossible to have a global meeting with business, government and society leaders. civilians from around the world at the planned rate, “the WEF said in a statement Monday (May 17th).

“This is despite the excellent support provided by the Government of Singapore,” he added.

The WEF said its next annual meeting will take place in the first half of next year. The location and final date will be determined based on an assessment of the situation later this summer, he added.

The Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Monday that the WEF had informed the Singapore Government that due to the ongoing global uncertainties caused by Covid-19, it would cancel its Annual Special Meeting for 2021, which was scheduled to take place in Singapore from 17 to 20 August.

“The Government of Singapore fully appreciates the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, particularly for a broad meeting with a wide range of international participants,” the ministry said in a statement in response to media questions.

“We will continue to work actively with the World Economic Forum and other major international organizations to promote cooperation between stakeholders on issues of global concern,” he added.

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and CEO of WEF, said of the cancellation: “It was a difficult decision, especially in the great interest of our partners to unite not only virtually but personally, and to contribute to a more resilient, inclusive world. and more stable. “

“But ultimately the health and safety of everyone in question is our highest priority,” he added.

The annual WEF meeting, traditionally held in Davos, Switzerland in January, brings together senior public and private sector leaders to address urgent global issues.

This year’s special meeting, which the WEF announced last December that it would relocate to Singapore, would have taken place at Marina Bay Sands, with over 1,000 delegates expected.

In a separate statement Monday, a spokesman for the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said the think tank remains on track to personally convene the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in early June.

“The decision of the World Economic Forum does not affect our plans. We have a full composition of ministers and other senior leaders from around the world who plan to participate in our activity,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the Singapore government to strengthen the already strict security measures we have put in place and make any necessary adjustments to protect our attendees and the local community.”

This year’s Shangri-La Dialogue is scheduled to take place from 4 to 5 June, with high-level defense policymakers from more than 40 countries around the world gathering in a hotel-centered “bubble” event after which the dialogue is named .

This bubble will allow completely personal meetings and discussions to take place freely, moving around the environment with minimal restrictions.

Recently last week, a Switzerland-based WEF spokesman said planning for the annual special meeting remains in order, following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and stricter restrictions on activities in Singapore.

The spokesman had said at the time that the WEF was in close contact with and receiving regular updates from the Government of Singapore, and that the meeting would provide “the safest possible environment for a global scale meeting”.

The cancellation announcement is the latest development since the WEF first announced last December that Singapore would host this year’s annual meeting from 13 to 16 May, due to the perceived risk of holding it in Europe it was facing with a Covid-19 blast.

Observers had cited Singapore’s treatment of the Covid-19 situation and its strong event infrastructure as reasons why the country was chosen. The forum was also seen as a support of the Republic as a main meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition (Mice) destination and was expected to boost the economy.

In January, the forum was postponed to May 25-28, although organizers did not give a reason for the change.

In February, the WEF said the forum would be moved to August 17-20, citing how global travel restrictions had made it difficult to plan a personal meeting in the first half of the year.

Questions had also been raised in Parliament in February about how the event would be managed safely.

Senior Minister of Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament that both domestic and foreign participants will need to use TraceTogether, and there will be physical separation of attendees from the rest of the population to minimize the risk of infection. This was in addition to pre-departure and arrival testing, a rigorous and repetitive testing regime for participants and other measures.