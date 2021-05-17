The speed at which the Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster has grown is worrying, says expert, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – In less than two weeks, the Changi Airport group has emerged as the largest community group in the country to date – the second only after the explosion in workers’ dormitories – with a total of 78 Covid-19-related cases to.

What is even more troubling is how the virus has hit a large number of elderly workers, so much so that it has even infiltrated visitors to Jewel and other public places inside the airport.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said the most surprising thing about this cluster is how quickly the virus has spread between cases.

“We’ve seen not just two generations of the spread – but up to three or even four generations that happened within a matter of less than two weeks.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last Friday (May 14th) that workers infected with Covid-19 were mostly accepting travelers from high-risk areas in the azone, which includes a conveyor belt and an immigration zone through which to pass passengers.

Workers who were in charge of this area would then proceed to eat in the Commercial Area of ​​Terminal 3 Basement 2 and the food court, where they were likely to have passed the virus to the community.

This high-risk area, which Mr. Ong compared to the 9D Ward of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital group – the primary scratch of recent infections – may be a weak link where cases imported with more virulent variants Covid- 19 can penetrate the community.

Prof Teo said areas where people are more likely to join, such as immigration checkpoints and baggage collection areas, are places where the risk of transmission will be highest.

“The fact is that these areas are closed and air-conditioned, so it means that the air is cooler and less humid, creating an environment that allows the coronavirus to stay stable for longer, regardless of whether it is as droplets, aerosols or on the surface, “he said.

With variants on display like the B1617 that are more transmissible than those previously seen last year, this could mean that even transient exposure through close contact with someone contagious, or increased coronavirus survival would be sufficient to infect, added Prof Teo.

This is also because infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols – such as wearing personal protective equipment and ensuring frequent surface disinfection – continue to remain in place, suggesting that these measures may no longer be as effective. suitable.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mack, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health, said last Friday that the PPE regime for front-line workers would be reviewed, starting with hospitals, before being extended to other sectors.

Therefore, while it is important to investigate any errors in existing protocols, Prof Teo said increased crowd sharing and IPC protocols should also be considered.

The index case for the airport group was an 88-year-old cleaner, who was hired by Ramky Cleantech Services and placed at Changi 3 Airport Terminal. He tested positive on May 5 despite being fully vaccinated.

A total of 13 employees from Ramky Cleantech Services have since tested positive for the virus, some of whom have settled in Robinsons 77, the former SIA Building, where some cleaners have also been tested positive.

Most of the infected workers are cleaners, and six of them are over 60 years old. Not everyone was vaccinated.

Recent cases have shown that while vaccination does not completely prevent its infection, it can reduce the chances of infection and prevent the onset of serious illness.

As of last Friday, only 19 of the 28 infected airport workers had been fully vaccinated. None of them needed oxygen support.

Therefore, vaccinating front-line workers at all Singapore border checkpoints, as well as those in “foreign professions” is important, as they will no doubt come in contact with people coming from across the sea, he said. Prof Teo.

In addition, it is important to think about who these workers are so that the network is spread wide enough to include support staff such as canteen operators, cleaners and even bus drivers of these workers, he added.

Some sectors may also make strong recommendations to vaccinate their workforce – as is the case for healthcare workers – as a supportive work environment can enable higher vaccine availability.

“For older workers working in front-line sectors, companies can also strongly encourage them to get vaccinated and redistribute those who prefer not to be vaccinated in the areas of work that are most at risk,” he said.