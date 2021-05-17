



May 17, 2021 – Decorating rapid vaccination, the leader of the World Health Organization says rich nations should thwart plans to vaccinate children and instead donate the COVID-19 vaccine to low-income nations. “I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but now I urge them to review and donate Covax vaccines instead,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Friday. press conference. Covax is the international initiative to get the COVID vaccine in low-income countries. Although Tedros did not mention the United States, one of the countries that recently authorized the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for teens. Tedros said only .3% of the vaccine in the world has gone to lower-income countries and that in many countries, healthcare workers have not yet been vaccinated. Reuters reports indicate that approximately 1.26 billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide. Otherwise, CDC says 268.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the United States, with 46.8% of the total population of nations receiving at least one dose of COVID vaccine. Light-flow vaccination is an effective strategy to fight a deadly respiratory virus, he said. Tedros said it took 3.3 million lives worldwide and they were on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first. He said he was particularly concerned about India, where deaths are exceeding 4,000 a day. India has now recorded the second largest case in the world (24.3 million) and the third highest death rate (266,207). But other nations are also experiencing peaks, such as Nepal, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Egypt and Sri Lanka, he said. Tedros has long been a critic of vaccine inequality, calling it a moral outrage. The world’s poorest countries wonder if rich countries really mean what they say when they talk about solidarity, he said last March in a address to WHO. Unequal distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage. Alsoshte self-destructively economically and epidemiologically. WHO and Washington are now talking about dose sharing, said a WHO official, according to Reuters The Biden administration announced in late April that the U.S. would ship up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries, as long as federal regulators determine the doses are safe. This vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States.







