Confitex eco-friendly textile technology is best proven at prestigious international awards | tidings

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Leading company of absorbent and leak-proof textile technology Confitex (www.confitex.com) is known for a host of high profile international innovation awards.

Confitex is honored with The best product of the year AND Best brand of the year gongs at the 2021 Plus X Awards the world’s largest innovation pricing program for technology, sports and lifestyle brands.

Previous Plus X winners include Apple, adidas, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Miele, Nike, Nespresso, Nikon and Weber.

As well as winning these coveted ‘Best’, Confitex received an impressive six of the seven possible seals, being recognized for Innovation, High Quality, Ease of Use, Functionality, Ergonomics and Ecology in the category of personal health and care.

Reusable Reusable Confitex Men’s Underwear and Trousers Cleaned by Just’nCase and Scratch Protection for Women and Reusable Nursing Pillows for Breastfeeding Moms are available online at US, MB, Australia AND New Zeland. Find out more at www.confitex.com

Redesign of waterproof absorbent textiles from inside and outside

Founder and design director of Confitex Frantisek Riha-Scott says the awards are a testament to Confitex’s commitment to creating the most innovative and high-performance textile technology in the leak-proof absorbent clothing industry.

“Instead of opting for the old-fashioned method of leak insulation with a PU plastic coating, which remains the industry standard for the vast majority of brands, we have invented and patented the only completely waterproof fabric for reusable underwear that does not contain plastic PU “, he says.

“As well as the obvious environmental advantages, non-use of PU plastic also provides practical benefits, in that we can form and heat our project signature without distorting the textile and climbing through the waterproof layer without causing leakage allowing a lot of range wider design For our customers, another benefit is that they can clean our products in the washing machine and dryer, while the layer of PU plastic in other brands tends to warp when it dries, leading to unwanted leaks. “

Absorbent underwear you can trust

In 2020, Confitex commissioned the global UL security science lab to test the performance of its products against the other the leading brands of absorbent underwear and nursing pillow used in the market at that time. Comparative testing concluded that Confitex products offered a better combination of absorption and leak-proof performance than other brands.

CEO of Confitex Christine Arden says she is excited that the company’s superior technology and world-leading products have been certified by the Plus X Awards, but customer satisfaction remains its best standard of success.

“For us the biggest feedback is the daily reviews and emails we receive from clients, one in three women and one in five men struggling with bladder leakage, who feel more secure in our fabric flow-resistant clothing.” with normal appearance “, young mothers who deal with excessive milk supply, and women should treat heavy menstruation”.

About Plus X

The annual Plus X awards recognize the most innovative products at an advantage in terms of quality, design and durability. The winners are selected by a jury of the highest class of international experts from 25 sectors. For more information visit www.plusxaward.de/sq

About Confitex

Confitex is an eco-conscious textile technology company, driven by the desire to transform life and protect the planet. By marrying high-tech absorbent and leak-proof textiles with sleek design, Confitex aims to help people manage daily leaks and remove any stains along the way. The goal of the company is a world where no one needs to live in fear of small life leaks. Find out more at www.confitex.com.

Watch the Confitex technology videoInteriors and Nursing Certification of Pure and Period on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-u4kJPNFus

To learn more about Confitex, or for images, interviews or product samples, email [email protected]

