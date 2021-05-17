A Jew killed in Israel Riots by stones thrown at him





A resident of the Israeli city of Lod on Monday sustained injuries received after his car was stoned during riots a week ago, Israeli media reported. Yigal Yehoshua, 56, was seriously injured in the night between May 11-12 when he was hit in the head by a stone during riots in the southern city of Tel Aviv, according to Ynet. Haaretz announced he was pronounced brain dead at Shamir Medical Center on Monday and leaves behind a wife and two children. No arrests have yet been made in connection with Yehoshua’s death. News Ynet and Mako identified Yehoshua as the first Jewish fatality amid a wave of communal violence between Arabs and Jews in Israel. Yehoshua’s death followed that of 32-year-old Moussa Hassouna, an Israeli Arab who was shot dead during protests in Lod on May 10, according to Haaretz. Police suspected he was hit by a bullet fired by a Jewish resident from tens of meters away. Hassouna survives on his wife and three children, Haaretz reported. Haaretz reported young Arabs in Lod said Yehoshua’s death was “blood revenge” as revenge for Hassouna’s murder. Four Lod residents were arrested for Hassouna shooting, but were released on Thursday. The city Magistrates’ Court rejected a police request to keep the men under house arrest. According to Haaretz, the four suspects said they acted in self-defense while some Arab men tried to harm them. Police suspect that at least one of the men pointed his gun at the group of Arabs. Israeli Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on Wednesday called the arrests of Jewish men “horrific”, claiming they acted in self-defense and that “law-abiding citizens” help authorities achieve “immediate neutralization of threat” and risk. “ Lod has been mired in unrest amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. The hostilities spread after Israeli attempts to evict Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Israel faces heightened surveillance following Saturday’s airstrikes on a building in Gaza that houses the offices of several media outlets, such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Israeli authorities have defended their move, saying the building was used by Hamas and that media workers were given ample time to evacuate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday indicated that Israel would share evidence of Hamas presence in the building with the US through intelligence channels. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had not yet come forward with any evidence to justify the strike. “

