For US News and World Report, first-party audiences are in decision mode
U.S. News and World Report provide news, of course. But it is known for its ranking of colleges, hospitals, places to retire in the list goes on and on.
So when the publisher cures ads targeting segments of the first-party audience data it has been building for about five years, they are not simply based on whether people are reading news about cryptocurrencies or gas prices, but whether people are at some point in their lives consider colleges for their children or schedule an oncologist appointment next week. Instead of focusing on advertising targeting only contextual signals, US News thinks more like an e-commerce or search engine.
“We’re showing where they are in the decision-making process,” said Alex Kalaf, deputy director of marketing and advertising strategy at US News and World Report, who said 90% of traffic flows to the US-based website through organic research. In March 2021, USNews.com attracted 32.4 million unique visitors, down 13% year-on-year, according to Comscore. “They are coming through the search to make a decision,” she said.
Dotdash, who told Digiday recently generates 85% of its visitor traffic by searching for its list-rich content on the VeryWell health information site and the financial aid site Investopedia, also builds audience segments from data of purpose.
This data from goal-oriented publishers may be particularly valuable to advertisers who have not established e-commerce businesses or direct customer relationships. As third-party data signals lose effectiveness, advertisers without their customer data may have trouble reaching people who are further along the purchase path without this type of intent data from publishers. For an advertiser who is not enabled by e-commerce or who is not [direct-to-consumer], the data are harder to find, said an agency executive.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, US News worked with the Permutive data management provider to adjust its first-party data management system. The updated platform, called US News Intent Intelligence, introduced new capabilities for audience sharing and targeting. Instead of directing ads to people in a particular section from a particular section, the new capabilities allow the publisher to segment audiences according to a variety of signals that show how people interact in its content.
For example, to build an audience category to reach people interested in a Caribbean vacation, the company takes data from site interactions as if someone used a hotel pricing app on this site, subscribed to a “Vacation” email newsletter best “or her list of” Best Wedding Places in the Best Caribbean Destination “was recorded, in addition to the most standard context food that tells someone to read articles about travel restrictions in the Caribbean.
For all attention paid to publishers who build databases from first parties by collecting personally identifiable information from readers such as an email address US News collects this information through Google Identifier first party data includes information that reflect all the interactions that people have on a site publisher And, there is no shortage of publishers who have invested in first-party data strategies, even before Google made it clear that third-party cookies and data stored in them would lose their power to enrich the information publishers use for advertising targeting. For example, Gannett is improving its customer data platform. In March, BuzzFeed launched a first-party data platform to offer unique or personalized segments of the audience for sale directly to advertisers and through private markets, according to Ken Blom, BuzzFeed’s advertising strategy.
Often the data points used to create an audience depend on the goals of the advertiser and at what stage of the marketing pipeline they want to reach people, said Kalaf, who explained that recently and the frequency of people’s behaviors in the factor of the site. So while a segment built for an advertiser hoping to recruit new patients for a particular medical group may only include people who have sought physician-related information in recent days, a segment showing interest in booking a stay at a certain destination may include people who have indicated intention to travel there in the last three months, she said.
For publishers and advertisers, part of the value of first-party data lies not only in control over audience information, but also transparency, Kalaf said. She added, “We would provide [advertisers with] all the behaviors and signals that we place in that segment and also provide them with the duration and frequency of those behaviors that we have seen ”.
