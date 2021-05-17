



Retired rancher Dexter Kruger was named Australia the oldest in Australia after scoring 124 days since turning 111 years old.

CANBERRA, Australian Capital Territory, the Australian oldest man has ever involved eating chicken brain among his secrets to living more than 111 years. Retired rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett when he died in 2002. Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp in an interview at his nursing home in the state-run Roma town in Queensland, a few days before the historic moment, that a weekly chicken delicacy had contributed to its longevity. Chicken brain. You know, chickens have a head. And there, there is the brain. And those are cute little things, Kruger said. There is only one small bite. Kruger Greg’s 74-year-old son entrusts his fathers a simple Outback life for his long life. Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was probably one of the sharpest residents here. His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old, Calvert said. Congratulations to Romas Dexter Kruger himself. Today this incredible Queenslander has become the oldest man in Australia with a record growing 111 years and 124 days. What ange! @AnnLeahyLNP pic.twitter.com/EhEKId9o4W – David Crisafulli (@DavidCrisafulli) May 16, 2021 John Taylor, a founder of the Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest man in Australia. The oldest Australian ever verified was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 at the age of 114 years and 148 days.







