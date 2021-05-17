



London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced the opening of dining rooms in London after five months of closure with a gourmet odyssey across the capital today, May 17th. This marks the beginning of Mayors Let’s campaign, itself part of a year-long reopening initiative called the clumsy Lets do London. The Labor Chairman, fresh from his re-election two weeks ago, started the day with breakfast at Dishoom in Covent Garden, where he ordered Parsi omelette restaurant chains, along with a cup of tea. An invigorating breakfast to herald the reopening of the dining rooms and the proper preparation for a big day of campaigning and smiles for the cameras. According to the Dishooms menu, the Parsi omelette consists of: A crazy three-egg egg omelette with chopped tomatoes, onions, coriander, green chili and a little cheese. Serve with grilled tomatoes and toasted fire. Later, Khan arrived in London Chinatown, a neighborhood that has been hit more than almost anywhere in the capital since even before the COVID-19 crisis closed restaurants across the city. There, accompanied by his fellow campaigners, Murano chef Angela Hartnett and Meres Monica Galetti, the mayor had lunch at Dumplings Legend, hosted by restaurant owner Geoff Leong. Not before a little easy lesson from one of the restaurant chefs on how to build a cake. Later, he had a second lunch (or was it an early lunch?) At the iconic vegetarian restaurant of Mildreds Sohos with Bimini, the star of the TV show Race and Dra Pauls Drag. The three meals (and counting) signaled the start of an initiative that the mayor claims is the largest domestic tourism campaign ever seen in the capital. The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic impact with many jobs lost and under threat, Khan said. As more businesses are able to open, we are joining famous chefs, food and hospitality venues to celebrate the world-renowned industry of our cities. There is no doubt that our capital has the largest supply of food and beverages in the world, he added. While restaurants across London will no doubt hope, behind the scenes and away from photo operations, Khan keeps pressure on the government to expand support systems if restrictions remain in place; and to find a national solution to the restaurant rent crisis, only one burning question remains: Where will the mayor go for dinner? Certainly not …

