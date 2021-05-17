As the summer holidays approach, teachers worry about the permanent consequences of pandemic schooling

This story is part of a CBC Newsseries examining the stresses the pandemic has placed on teachers and the school system. For the series, CBC Newssent questioned thousands of education professionals to find out how they and their students are doing in this extraordinary school year. Nearly 9,500 teachers responded. Read more stories in this series here.

With only a few weeks to go before the summer holidays, many Canadian teachers say they are lagging behind in their teaching and are concerned about the long-term impacts on student learning after an unpredictable first year and anxious full schooling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC News sent a questionnaire to the public email addresses of more than 50,000 education workers in nearly 200 school districts in eight provinces. The goal was to discover how teachers and students are adapting to all the changes caused by the pandemic, from wearing masks and other public health rules to condensed high school schedules and sudden shifts in distance learning.

Nearly 9,500 responded, including teachers, support staff, principals and other school staff serving primary and secondary school students. They provided feedback on a range of topics from students meeting learning objectives to job absences to compulsory vaccinations.

Nearly three-quarters of teachers who responded said they are behind schedule in covering the curriculum. About 55 percent said fewer students are meeting their learning objectives this year compared to a non-pandemic year.

Approximately 70 percent of teacher respondents said they think some students will not succeed academically.

“Completing the curriculum had already been a challenge before COVID and this has reinforced it 10 times more,” said Ramandeep Sangha, a high school teacher in Surrey, BC, a country that has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

“[Teachers are] tired of trying to constantly think on our feet when a new situation arises and, to be honest, there is something new happening all the time. We have [COVID-19] exposures and I’m just numb to them at this point. “

Ramandeep Sangha, a teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary in Surrey, BC, says the pandemic has amplified pre-existing teaching challenges. (Dillon Hodgin / CBC)

According to Sangha, many teachers are striving to meet the curriculum and teach effectively amid changing school conditions, while also paying close attention to the mental health of students.

“I often feel defeated. I have often broken down and cried many times this year,” she said. “Not just teachers, students are emotionally, physically, mentally exhausted.”

About 90 percent of teachers said they believe the challenges of this pandemic school year will have a psychological impact on some students.

Meanwhile, the way this year will affect teachers is the main mind for administrators. More than 80 percent of principals and deputy principals who responded to the questionnaire said they were very concerned about teacher burnout.

‘They do not have the basic skills’

Jim Fare knows the value of every single concept students learn in his classrooms, including how physics is applied in real life or how complex math skills are constructed toward later lessons. His physics and arithmetic courses are challenging in normal times, he says, but they are much more difficult when students divide their time between personal classes and condensed learning patterns.

To facilitate less personal mixing of students, many districts adopted new year-sharing systems. The overall time frame was tight: although fewer courses were taken at the same time, each daytime teacher was longer. The cycle is repeated multiple times, depending on whether the schools have replaced their full or semestered system with four-month, quintemester or octemester.

“They see me for 22 days and have to take everything they would normally have five months to learn,” said Fare, a high school teacher at Kitchener, Ont.

“These kids have me for three to four or five hours a day. A topic. Imagine being a kid for whom calculations have not come easily. Punching you for hours and hours a day? You just get tired.” .

Jim Fare, who teaches math, physics and computers at the Ontario Waterloo County School Board, says he is concerned about a growing ‘education deficit’ in this generation of students due to disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. 19. (CBC)

With teachers forced to cut, simplify or speed up subject units to fit into these condensed deadlines, Fare said he has noticed more students not getting the skills and knowledge needed, causing his concern for a ” developing education deficit “. “

“Kids do not have the basic skills of algebra, of early mathematics, so they feel comfortable with calculation. Have you heard of muscle memory for doing activities? Well, it has not turned into intellectual muscular memory yet because they they just did not have the same practice, “he said.

In Calgary, where schools have once again all switched to distance learning, high school teacher Peter Zajiczek also says math is particularly challenging to teach effectively online.

“I can not come around and look over my shoulder while they are doing things, because here you catch all those small mistakes and misunderstandings,” Zajiczek said.

“I think we will suffer the consequences of this for the next five to six years.”

The questionnaire answers are not a surprise to child psychologist Todd Cunningham, who says they are consistent with what he is seeing in the clinical environment, where students are sharing mental health and academic challenges.

“Everyone will have less knowledge about the content. Everyone will have to know it [students will need] review key concepts to ensure everyone has that essential knowledge, “said Cunningham, who is also an associate professor at the University of Toronto.

He is particularly concerned about the impact on academic skills such as reading and understanding vocabulary, expressing written ideas, and using mathematics to solve problems. These skills need ongoing practice to develop, he said.

“If my reading has not progressed this year and now I think I will be able to read at a 9th grade or 10th grade level but I am still at a 7th grade level “It will be more difficult for me to engage in that lesson that is supposed to happen.”

Pandemic schooling ‘definitely did a disservice’

High school senior Jordan Mutabazisays he knew he would go to the account at a disadvantage this year given that the units were cut from his Class 11 pre-calculation class last spring when classes moved online at the beginning of the pandemic.

Jordan Mutabazi, a senior at Halifax High School, says he thinks all the changes in education caused by the pandemic had a negative impact on his performance this year. (David Laughlin / CBC)

In addition to the relaxed courses, the 17-year-old student from Halifax also found it difficult to adjust to an intensive two-day schedule for three hours each, coping with school restrictions and, most recently, Nova Scotia’s return to online classes amid growth of COVID-19 case numbers.

“[School] it was very different from what I was used to, “Mutabazi said.” I did not perform as well in class as I could have if the classes were as they were before. “

Bridget Salamon, a high school in Saskatoon, says the turbulent school experience during the pandemic has been detrimental to students’ mental health. She is also concerned if those who go on to post-secondary studies will have retained the knowledge and skills you will need, she said.

Saskatoon student Bridget Salamon says the pandemic, the heavy workload of a busy school program, and other challenges have damaged students’ mental health. (CBC)

“It has obviously damaged the pandemic and the crazy workload from the schools and the fact that we are not learning everything we need to,” she said.

“As a 12th grader, knowing you do not get a long job this year and knowing that I am saying goodbye to school, to all these teachers, and this is my mission? This kind of suck “

METHODOLOGY

CBC News sent the questionnaire to 52,351 school staff email addresses in nearly 200 school districts in eight provinces. Email addresses have been removed from school websites that listed them publicly. The questionnaire was sent using SurveyMonkey.

CBC News selected school provinces and districts based in part on the availability of email addresses. As such, this questionnaire is not a representative study of teachers in Canada. None of the questions were mandatory and not all respondents answered all the questions.

9,441 people completed the questionnaire.

With files from the CBC Investigation Unit, Lucie Edwardson, Paula Duhatschek, Deana Sumanac-Johnson and Nigel Hunt. Data analysis, code and graphs by Roberto Rocha and Dexter McMillan.