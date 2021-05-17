



London – The people of the UK were given Monday to Monday to share a hug, drink a pint with dinner inside and return to cinemas and playhouses. But while the UK emerges from the worst of coronavirus pandemic, the spread of the so-called Indian variant of COVID-19 in England is causing concern and Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned people to embrace easing restrictions “with a heavy dose of caution”. England came under a third nationwide blockade in January. The dark and cold winter months were difficult for many as the country calmed down to overcome a deadly wave of infections triggered by holiday rallies. But restrictions have eased this spring as mass vaccination has increased. CLOSER 70% of the adult population in the UK there has been at least one first shot of a coronavirus vaccine. The number of new infections confirmed each day has dropped from almost 70,000 during the winter peak, to an average of about 2,300 over the past week.

Doctor on CDC mask guide confusion 05:03 About a month ago non-essential shops, gyms and beauty salons were allowed to reopen, and restaurants were allowed to serve food and drink in nature for the last month, as part of what the government calls the “road map for freedom”. On Monday, social distance guidelines were further relaxed. People can now meet in groups of up to six indoors – including to eat in bars and restaurants – and up to 30 outdoors. The British can also avoid a mandatory quarantine period if they return from a limited list of countries and territories, including Portugal, Iceland and the remote Falkland Islands. People sit in a pub in Manchester, England, May 17, 2021, while the UK government allowed indoor drinking and eating to resume under the recent easing of coronavirus restrictions. Jon Super / AP

Johnson warned, however, that any increase in cases could hamper plans for the next phase in easing restrictions, set for June 21, and he reminded people that while embracing was now allowed, they should proceed with caution as it kind of close contact can still spread COVID-19. More



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had registered more than 1,300 cases of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India and added that it was “quite possible” it would become the dominant strain in Britain. He said he had a “high degree of confidence”, citing recent research from Oxford University, that current coronavirus vaccines provide protection against the Indian variant as well as others, but that more data was still needed to determine exactly than of a threat it poses. According to the World Health Organization, the Indian variant has now been discovered in at least 44 countries. The CDC has confirmed cases in the US, but given the high rates of vaccination has not expressed much alarm about the strain. Some scientists believe the Indian variant may be as much as 50% more transmissible than the first type discovered in the UK British authorities have begun “hypertension testing” to find cases of the variant in some regions and they have increased vaccination in areas where cases are increasing in an effort to avoid another wave of infections.

