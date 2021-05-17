International
Lord Frost: The relationship between the UK and the EU is a bit bumpy for a while
he’s’s relationship with the european union as Brexit may remain lumpy for some time, the Government acknowledged.
Brexit Minister Lord Frost said he wanted the situation with Brussels to improve but stressed the continuing problems with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland agreements.
Tory Peer told lawmakers that the ability to walk away from EU regulations would be one of the biggest costs of leaving the bloc, but acknowledged that this could cause further difficulties over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He told the Commons European Control Committee that relations with Brussels will be a bit bumpy for a while, but there is a lot of work to be done after the conclusion of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU.
The Northern Ireland Protocol has been one of the first starting points in post-Brexit UK-EU relations.
The protocol was set up to avoid a strong border on the island of Ireland, but it has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier to the supply of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland.
Under the agreement, Northern Ireland is bound by a set of EU customs and regulatory rules, while the rest of the UK is intended to differ from the Brussels terms.
Lord Frost said businesses in the UK had more problems than anticipated the movement of goods in Northern Ireland which was having a greater cooling effect than we thought.
And he described an instability in Northern Ireland.
He said: “Our assessment of the situation, or my assessment anyway, is that businesses and a good part of society in Northern Ireland feel concerned about the effects of the trade border between the GB and Northern Ireland.
Lord Frost said issues over the supply of a cancer medicine highlighted the problems as he called on the EU to allow the protocol to work in a balanced and pragmatic way.
Reports have shown that Osimertinib, which was approved for use in lung cancer patients by British regulators, has been blocked from widespread use in Northern Ireland.
The European Commission has said it is completely wrong to blame Brussels, arguing that the protocol and other regulations ensure the continued availability of medicines in Northern Ireland.
But Lord Frost told lawmakers that despite a bit of dust spotted by the EU it was clear they were claiming their right to regulate cancer medicines in Northern Ireland rather than the UK doing so.
This will be a problem if we can not find pragmatic ways through it that protect the UK National Health Service.
He added: it is absolutely absolutely clear that people in Northern Ireland should have access to a wide range of medicines as people everywhere else in the UK do.
In an article in the Post on Sunday, Lord Frost warned that the Government continues to consider all of our options as he said the situation caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol he negotiated could not be sustained for long.
This could mean triggering Article 16 of the agreement to suspend controls.
Although he refused to set a deadline in discussions with its EU counterparts, he said he had a real-life timeline in Northern Ireland.
He said: Coronavirus restrictions are ending, we all know that late spring and summer in Northern Ireland can sometimes be turbulent, some days are significant for that, so we need to take that reality into account.
Always be willing to talk about everything at all times, but we also have a responsibility to try to avoid further deterioration and hardship in that situation and obviously this is an opportunity when we enter spring and summer.
Lord Frost said the break from the EU regulatory orbit was one of the main gains from leaving the bloc and vowed to pursue changes that were in line with the Brexit regulatory spirit.
“One of the advantages we will get from Brexit is the opportunity to do things differently, it is clear,” he told lawmakers.
I do not think we should admit that we are in the EU regulatory orbit for these purposes, we should develop our own ways of doing things and our philosophy behind it.
