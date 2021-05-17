‘It will change our country’: South Africa starts vaccinating over the age of 60 | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Akhona Matshoba and Shafiek Tassiem KRUGERSDORP, South Africa (Reuters) Hope and excitement gripped the Munsieville care home in the South African mining town of Krugersdorp on Monday when people over the age of 60 were called in to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. Will change our country for the better, Caroline Nicholls, 64, a judge, told Reuters while waiting to receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. “I’m very excited to finally be here today,” said Ellen Segope, 65, a pensioner living nearby. In Cape Town, well-known anti-apartheid activist and cleric Desmond Tutu was among those vaccinated. The vaccination campaign in South Africa has suffered a series of setbacks, delaying the point at which it can begin to protect its seniors from coronavirus. In February, he scrapped plans to use the AstraZenecas vaccine because data showed it had greatly reduced efficacy against the dominant local variant, and he temporarily banned the use of the Johnson & Johnsons (J&J) vaccine in a research study vaccinating health workers. due to concerns over many rare cases of blood clots. But she recently signed major bilateral supply deals with Pfizer and J&J for 61 million combined doses and had received the first 1 million Pfizer hits by Monday. “We know our people have been waiting a long time for these vaccines, but we are asking for patience,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a news conference. We would have liked to have had the vaccines done in January or December last year. It was not possible, but now it is here. Let’s use it, he added. Wealthier countries like the United States and Britain began their vaccination campaigns in December. South Africa began immunizations in mid-February, but the spread of the J&J vaccine has been slow because it is being administered in a research study using limited stock to further assess its effectiveness in the field. As of Sunday, approximately 480,000 health workers had been given J & Js vaccines in the so-called Sisonke study. Mkhize said the country worst affected by COVID-19 on the African continent in terms of recorded deaths aimed to vaccinate more than 16 million people in the second phase of its vaccination campaign, which began on Monday. Along with over 60, the government plans to vaccinate those with co-morbidities and workers considered essential to economic activity in that second phase, which is expected to last until mid-October. (Written by Alexander Winning; Edited by Nick Macfie)

