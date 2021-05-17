Duterte tells Cabinet: No one talks about the West Sea PH quarrel except through foxes

MANILA, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has addressed his Cabinet that discussions on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute with China would take place inside and that a single person would have a duty to speak for it.

Duterte said during his pre-recorded conference Monday that the discussions would be presented to government spokesman, presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

This is my message now to the Cabinet and to all [] yong ano, speaking for the government, refrain from discussing it along the Western Philippine Sea with anyone, Duterte said.

If we have to talk, we talk and tayo-tayo lang (we do it ourselves), and there is a spokesperson, like Secretary Harry (Roque) would do it.

Now you get the picture, he added.

The president reached the decision while consulting with former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile on the issue, who then advised him not to entertain critics as he would only respond to the Filipino people.

Enrile was present during the Duterte conference, giving information on the discussion on the disputed territory in the Western Philippine Sea.

According to the nonagenarian who served as defense minister for the late dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos, it is best not to consider criticism like former senior justice collaborator Antonio Carpio and former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario.

After all Mr. President you are accountable only to the Filipino people.

And you are not responsible to any specific person for your foreign policy.

It is up to you to protect the interest of the nation and its people in the best way you can, Enrile said.

However, Mr. President, they will be pleased if, if answered by a President, he noted.

In response, Duterte said he would simply ignore his critics.

Well, maybe I’ll just ignore my critics, said Duterte, whom Enrile praised.

I will simply say that after talking to Senator Enrile, you have become insignificant.

To me you are the only one who matters, so if you say I do not spend my time with them, I will not waste my time on them, he added.

Duterte invited Enrile to discuss the issue of the Western Philippine Sea, particularly the events surrounding the 2012 Scarborough Shoal or Panatag Shoal confrontation that ended in the United States intervening between China and the Philippines.

However, after the talks, it was only the Philippines that withdrew.

This has led to the filing of appeals before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which issued a ruling in 2016 saying the Philippines has exclusive rights over the Western Philippine Sea and that the territorial claim of China’s nine-line crane has no legal basis. and historical.

READ: What went before: The Panatag Shoal confrontation

READ: READ: PH wins arbitration issue over South China Sea

Duterte critics including Carpio and del Rosario have urged him to bring the PCA decision before the United Nations (UN), but the chief executive declined as he believes it would only lead to military conflict with China.

Earlier, Enrile said there is no need to bring the arbitration tribunal victory in the Philippines to the UN because the international body is very aware of it.

Chinese intervention inside the Western Philippine Sea has been a hot topic recently after the National Task Force in the Western Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported the presence of over 200 vessels last March, including Chinese naval militia vessels near Reef Julian Felipe.

Reef is within the exclusive economic zone of the country.

READ: Over 200 Chinese ships anchored in the West Philippine Sea trough

READ: Chinese militia ships still in the Western Philippine Sea Task Force

#

Read Next