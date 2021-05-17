International
Duterte tells Cabinet: No one talks about the West Sea PH quarrel except through foxes
MANILA, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has addressed his Cabinet that discussions on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute with China would take place inside and that a single person would have a duty to speak for it.
Duterte said during his pre-recorded conference Monday that the discussions would be presented to government spokesman, presidential spokesman Harry Roque.
This is my message now to the Cabinet and to all [] yong ano, speaking for the government, refrain from discussing it along the Western Philippine Sea with anyone, Duterte said.
If we have to talk, we talk and tayo-tayo lang (we do it ourselves), and there is a spokesperson, like Secretary Harry (Roque) would do it.
Now you get the picture, he added.
The president reached the decision while consulting with former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile on the issue, who then advised him not to entertain critics as he would only respond to the Filipino people.
Enrile was present during the Duterte conference, giving information on the discussion on the disputed territory in the Western Philippine Sea.
According to the nonagenarian who served as defense minister for the late dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos, it is best not to consider criticism like former senior justice collaborator Antonio Carpio and former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario.
After all Mr. President you are accountable only to the Filipino people.
And you are not responsible to any specific person for your foreign policy.
It is up to you to protect the interest of the nation and its people in the best way you can, Enrile said.
However, Mr. President, they will be pleased if, if answered by a President, he noted.
In response, Duterte said he would simply ignore his critics.
Well, maybe I’ll just ignore my critics, said Duterte, whom Enrile praised.
I will simply say that after talking to Senator Enrile, you have become insignificant.
To me you are the only one who matters, so if you say I do not spend my time with them, I will not waste my time on them, he added.
Duterte invited Enrile to discuss the issue of the Western Philippine Sea, particularly the events surrounding the 2012 Scarborough Shoal or Panatag Shoal confrontation that ended in the United States intervening between China and the Philippines.
However, after the talks, it was only the Philippines that withdrew.
This has led to the filing of appeals before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which issued a ruling in 2016 saying the Philippines has exclusive rights over the Western Philippine Sea and that the territorial claim of China’s nine-line crane has no legal basis. and historical.
READ: What went before: The Panatag Shoal confrontation
READ: READ: PH wins arbitration issue over South China Sea
Duterte critics including Carpio and del Rosario have urged him to bring the PCA decision before the United Nations (UN), but the chief executive declined as he believes it would only lead to military conflict with China.
Earlier, Enrile said there is no need to bring the arbitration tribunal victory in the Philippines to the UN because the international body is very aware of it.
Chinese intervention inside the Western Philippine Sea has been a hot topic recently after the National Task Force in the Western Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported the presence of over 200 vessels last March, including Chinese naval militia vessels near Reef Julian Felipe.
Reef is within the exclusive economic zone of the country.
READ: Over 200 Chinese ships anchored in the West Philippine Sea trough
READ: Chinese militia ships still in the Western Philippine Sea Task Force
#
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]