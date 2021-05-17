Connect with us

When you reach our age, few needles bother you much less than Tutu bending

4 hours ago

1 hour ago

Cape Town – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, for his record as a staunch supporter of vaccination, was part of the group of senior citizens to receive his Covid-19 vaccination along with his wife Leah.

The Western Cape Government launched Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution program yesterday, starting with a group of seniors at Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Milnerton one of the designated provincial vaccination sites.

Tutu and his wife were received by Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde, MEC Health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Chief Health Officer Dr Keith Cloete.

Winde said: It was a great honor to join Archbishop Tutu and his wife Leah for their vaccinations at Brooklyn Chest Hospital, marking the start of Phase 2 of our mass vaccination program.

As we open Phase 2, I want to remind residents who are eligible to register for their vaccine. I also call on those who are not yet eligible to play their part in assisting those who are, in registration.

The time has come to fight again against Covid-19.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu said the more people vaccinated against Covid-19, the more they were all protected from the disease. | African News Agency Henk Kruger
Prime Minister Alan Winde said it was a great honor to join Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife on their vaccinations. | Supplied

Chief Executive Officer of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Heritage Foundation Piyushi Kotecha said: We at the Tutu Foundation would like to thank Prime Minister Alan Winde and the Western Cape government for organizing their milestone in the healing of our country.

We were relieved that Arch and Mrs. Tutu are now vaccinated against Covid-19 and support the call for all eligible citizens over the age of 60 who have not yet registered to strike to do so urgently.

Kotecha added: Vaccination is the only safe way for countries to break the Covid-19 transmission chain that has devastated families, societies and economies around the world. Without it we can not return to normal life.

To achieve massive immunity we need everyone to be vaccinated. If even one person is left out of the vaccine, the whole world remains in danger, she warned.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, being registered as a staunch supporter of vaccination, was part of the group of senior citizens to receive his Covid-19 vaccination along with his wife Leah Tutu. Photo: Supplied
Tutu said the more people vaccinated against Covid-19, the more they are all protected against the disease. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency

We reiterate our call for all South Africans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as vaccines become available to them, says Kotecha.

Archbishop Tutu said: “Throughout my life I have tried to do the right thing and, today, vaccination against Covid-19 is definitely the right thing to do.

So Lea and I took this step, to do our part to start the national healing process, in order to end this pandemic. We have to do this together.

Believe me, when you reach our age, few needles bother you much less than bending.

It was wonderful to get out of the house and meet these dedicated health workers who gave us our vaccines. Leah and I signed up to be vaccinated a while ago because we know this will help save our loved ones from worry and heartbreak and themselves from this terrible disease, he said.

All of you on the front line working to keep us safe for over a year now, I salute you, he added.

God bless you all for your selfless service to our citizens and our country.

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Call * 134 * 832 # and follow the instructions (FREE on all South African Networks), or the Whatsapp word REGISTER at 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 years old and have registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

  • An SMS confirming your registration.
  • A second SMS with a meeting date and location for those who are already registered, this should come in the next two or three weeks.
  • Get vaccinated at your first dose.
  • Vaccination card certification.
  • An appointment date for your second dose (if a two-dose vaccine is given).

Residents remember to:

  • get your ID and submit the second SMS, or unique code on the scheduled day.
  • Arrive on your scheduled booking day. Not on another day.
  • Walking is not allowed

Kepi ​​Argus



