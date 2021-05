Migrants, refugees swim from Morocco to Spain of the Ceuta enclave | Migration News

More than 100 people, including children, made the perilous journey, some of whom used swimming rings and dinghies.

More than 100 people, including two families with children, swam overnight from Morocco to enter the neighboring Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Monday, according to local authorities. Migrants and refugees left the beaches south of Ceuta and were stopped when they entered small Spanish territory, according to a spokesman for the Guardia civilian police force. They were mostly young men, but children and women were also among the newcomers, said a spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta. Some used inflatable swimming rings while others used dinghies, a spokesman for the AFP news agency said. It was a tide and in some places, you could practically walk through, he said. Red Cross workers checked migrants and refugees before being taken to a reception center, AFP reported. Spanish authorities were in contact with their Moroccan counterparts, but it was too early to say whether the Moroccans would be deported, a spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta told the Associated Press news agency. The spokesman, who was not authorized to be identified by name, said he could not indicate the exact number of people who had made the crossing, but confirmed there were more than 100. Police were in the process of identifying them, the spokesman added. Life-threatening journeys Nearby Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish enclave located in North Africa, the European Union has only land borders with the continent, making them entry points known to those seeking a better life in Europe. Each year, hundreds of people are at risk of injury or death as they try to reach territories by jumping over fences, hiding inside vehicles or swimming around catchments that stretch into the Mediterranean Sea. A 10 meter (32 meter) long double fence surrounds 8 km (5 miles) of Ceuta southwest border with Morocco, with the rest of the small territory opposite the Strait of Gibraltar and the European continent across the Mediterranean Sea. More than 100 young Moroccans swam in Spanish territory in late April, most of whom returned to their country in less than 48 hours after being confirmed as adults. Spain does not grant asylum to Moroccans. It only allows unaccompanied children to stay legally in the country under the supervision of governments.







