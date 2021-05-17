OTC Group Markets Welcome Caldwell Partners International Inc. in OTCQX | National News

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –OTC Markets Groups(OTCQX: OTCM), the financial markets operator announced today about 11,000 US and global securities Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF), a talent acquisition firm with technology, has qualified to trade in the Best OTCQX Market. The company was updated to OTCQX by the Pink market.
Caldwell Partners International Inc. starts trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CWLPF”. US investors can find current financial disclosure and level 2 quotas in real time for the company in www.otcmarkets.com.
The OTCQX Market Update is an important step for companies looking to provide transparent trading to their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, effective market standards enable them to use their domestic market reporting to make information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best corporate governance practice, and demonstrate compliance with securities laws.
“Updating the OTCQX market is an important step for our firm, our employees and our shareholders,” he said. John Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Caldwell Partners International Inc. “United States has been an important market for us and the main source of our growth since we entered it in 2009. During the first half of F’21, more than 80% of the firm’s total revenue was generated in the US While continue to grow into a large talent acquisition firm with growth technology, we expect a growing number of US shareholders to be interested in Caldwell as an investment opportunity, so facilitating trade has been an easier one for them. important goal for us. “
The law of securities US, PLLC acted as a sponsor of the company OTCQX.
About Caldwell Partners International Inc.
Caldwell Partners is a talent acquisition firm with technology specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands Caldwell and IQTalent Partners the firm uses the latest innovations in the AI to offer an integrated range of services provided by teams with in-depth knowledge in their respective fields. Services include candidate research and resources for full-time recruitment at professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and hire them. inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
The common shares of Caldwell Partners are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for more information.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Groups(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the best OTCQX market, the OTCQB entrepreneurial market and the open pink market for 11,000 US securities Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diversified network of intermediary traders providing liquidity services and execution. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available to investors.
To learn more about how to create more informed and efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATS operated by OTC Link LLC, a member of FINRA / SIPC.
Subscribe to the RSS feed of OTC Markets
Media contacts:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-caldwell-partners-international-inc-to-otcqx-301292189.html
OTC SOURCE Markets Group Inc.