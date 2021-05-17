OTC Group Markets Welcome Caldwell Partners International Inc. in OTCQX | National News





NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –OTC Markets Groups(OTCQX: OTCM), the financial markets operator announced today about 11,000 US and global securities Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF), a talent acquisition firm with technology, has qualified to trade in the Best OTCQX Market. The company was updated to OTCQX by the Pink market. Caldwell Partners International Inc. starts trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CWLPF”. US investors can find current financial disclosure and level 2 quotas in real time for the company in www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQX Market Update is an important step for companies looking to provide transparent trading to their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, effective market standards enable them to use their domestic market reporting to make information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best corporate governance practice, and demonstrate compliance with securities laws. “Updating the OTCQX market is an important step for our firm, our employees and our shareholders,” he said. John Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Caldwell Partners International Inc. “United States has been an important market for us and the main source of our growth since we entered it in 2009. During the first half of F’21, more than 80% of the firm’s total revenue was generated in the US While continue to grow into a large talent acquisition firm with growth technology, we expect a growing number of US shareholders to be interested in Caldwell as an investment opportunity, so facilitating trade has been an easier one for them. important goal for us. “ The law of securities US, PLLC acted as a sponsor of the company OTCQX. About Caldwell Partners International Inc. Caldwell Partners is a talent acquisition firm with technology specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands Caldwell and IQTalent Partners the firm uses the latest innovations in the AI ​​to offer an integrated range of services provided by teams with in-depth knowledge in their respective fields. Services include candidate research and resources for full-time recruitment at professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and hire them. inspire them to achieve maximum business results. The common shares of Caldwell Partners are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for more information. About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Groups(OTCQX: OTCM) operates the best OTCQX market, the OTCQB entrepreneurial market and the open pink market for 11,000 US securities Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diversified network of intermediary traders providing liquidity services and execution. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available to investors. To learn more about how to create more informed and efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATS operated by OTC Link LLC, a member of FINRA / SIPC. Subscribe to the RSS feed of OTC Markets Media contacts: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-caldwell-partners-international-inc-to-otcqx-301292189.html OTC SOURCE Markets Group Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos