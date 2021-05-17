Narendra Modi: The power of trust of all Indians with you, tells doctors Prime Minister Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country and thanked the medical fraternity for the exemplary fight against Covid.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Prime Minister Modi spoke with groups of doctors from different regions, including the Northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir involved in Covid care via video conference.

The Prime Minister praised the steps taken by the country to increase human resources, such as the involvement of MBBS students in the treatment of Covid, and ASHA and Anganwadi workers in rural areas, provided additional support to the health system.

Starting vaccination with front-line fighters pays rich dividends

The Prime Minister underlined that the strategy of starting the vaccination program with first-line fighters has paid rich dividends in the second wave.

“About 90% of health professionals in the country have already received the first dose. Vaccines have ensured the safety of most doctors,” the PMO statement said.

Patient home care should be managed by the SOP

The Prime Minister said that a large number of patients are undergoing treatment in isolation at home, he urged doctors to ensure that home care for each patient is run by PSV.

Necessary to expand telemedicine service

The Prime Minister said that telemedicine has played a major role for patients in isolating the home, and this service should be expanded to rural areas as well. The Prime Minister praised the doctors who are forming teams and providing telemedicine service in the villages.

He called on doctors across states to form similar teams, to train MBBS final year students and MBBS practitioners, and to work towards ensuring that all parts of the country have telemedicine service.

Take active steps to raise awareness about Mucormycosis

The Prime Minister also discussed the challenge of Mucormycosis or black fungus and said that doctors may need to make additional efforts to take active steps and spread awareness about it.

The power of trust of all Indians with you

The Prime Minister further underlined the importance of psychological care, along with the importance of physical care.

“Continuing to fight this long battle against the virus should be mentally challenging for the medical fraternity, but the power of citizens’ trust lies with them in this fight,” the PMO statement said.

Doctors shared experiences in treating Covid and offered suggestions

The doctors thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance and guidance during the recent increase in cases and for the priority of healthcare workers for vaccination.

They informed the Prime Minister of their readiness since the first wave of Covid and the challenges they face in the second wave.

Doctors share their experiences, best practices and innovative efforts. They informed that in the fight against Covid, everything is being done to take care of non-Covid patients.

They also shared their experiences of raising public awareness, including sensitizing patients against the inappropriate use of medicines.

The meeting was attended by Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Secretary of Health, Pharmaceutical Secretary and other officials from the OPM, Ministries and Central Government Departments.

