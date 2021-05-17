AP Exclusive: Full boycott pushed for Beijing Olympics

Groups claiming human rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a complete boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move that is likely to increase pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.

A coalition representing Uighurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others issued a statement Monday calling for a boycott, avoiding smaller measures that had been touted as a “diplomatic boycott” and further negotiations with the IOC or China.

The time to talk to the IOC is over, said Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Institute of Action in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. This may not be games as usual or business as usual; not for the IOC and not for the international community.

The Beijing Games will open on February 4, 2022, just six months after the Tokyo-postponed Summer Olympics will end.

Rights groups have met several times over the past year with the IOC, demanding that the games be removed from China. A key member in those talks was Zumretay Arkin of the Uyghur World Congress.

Tethong himself was arrested and deported from China in 2007 a year before the Beijing Summer Olympics for leading a campaign for Tibet.

The situation we are in now is significantly worse than it was then, Tethong said, noting that the IOC said the 2008 Olympics would improve human rights in China. If the matches continue, then Beijing gets the international stamp of approval for what it is doing.

The push for a boycott comes a day before a joint US congressional hearing focusing on the Beijing Olympics and China’s human rights, and just days after the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said the boycotts were ineffective and damaging. only athletes.

“People have worked to engage with the IOC in good faith to make them understand the issues directly from the mouths of those most affected by the Uyghurs at the top of that list and the Tibetans and others,” said Tethong. is completely uninterested in what the real impacts on earth are for humans.

The IOC has repeatedly said it must be “neutral” and stay out of politics. The Swiss-based body is essentially a sports business, providing about 75% of its revenue from the sale of broadcasting rights and 18% more by sponsors.It also has a status observer at the United Nations.

We are not a super-world government, said IOC President Thomas Bach recently.

China’s foreign ministry has criticized the politicization of sports and said any boycott is doomed to failure. China has denied allegations of genocide against the Uighur people.

A recent US State Department report made it clear that genocide and crimes against humanity took place last year against Muslim Uighurs and other minorities in the western Xinjiang region.

Tethong said she knows some athletes may object. But she said others who won the withdrawal from the Black Lives Matter movement could become allies. She accepted this as a turning point.

Undoubtedly there are many people who worry about athletes and their lifelong work, Tethong said. But in the end it is the IOC that has put them in this position and they must take responsibility.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, set the dilemma for athletes in a recent CNN interview.

“You certainly do not want to be put in the right position to choose between human rights as morality versus being able to do your job,” she said.

Tethong suggested that coalition members could lobby the IOC’s top 15 sponsors, the US network NBC, which generates about 40% of all revenue from the IOC, sports federations, civil society groups and anyone who would listen.

Activists have singled out IOC Airbnb sponsor for attention.

The first is the moral question, Tethong said. Is it okay to host an international goodwill sporting event such as the Olympics while the host nation is committing genocide just beyond the stands? “

In meetings with the IOC, activists say they have sought to see documents in which China has provided assurances about human rights conditions. Activists say the IOC has not produced the documents.

The IOC included the human rights requirements a few years ago in the host city contract for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but did not include those guidelines United Nations Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights for Beijing. Paris is the first Olympics to feature standards, long pushed by human rights groups.

Last week, human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of mass crimes against the Uighur minority and demanded unhindered access for UN experts.

At the meeting, British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward called the situation in Xinjiang one of the worst human rights crises of our time.

Evidence points to a program of oppression of specific ethnic groups, “Woodward said.” Expressions of religion are criminalized and Uighur language and culture are systematically and on a large scale discriminated against.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/APSports