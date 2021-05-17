Sudan follows promises on debt relief, investments at Paris conference





PARIS (Reuters) – France said Monday it would provide Sudan with a $ 1.5 billion bridge loan to pay off its arrears to the International Monetary Fund, a move that should pave the way for wider debt relief. of African countries of at least $ 50 billion Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2020. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke / File Photo French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the loan would be confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Paris at which Sudan hopes to lure investors to rebuild its hit economy. IMF members will still have to pledge to cover arrears in order for the IMF to repay the bridge loan. These commitments are expected to be made later Monday and will help broader economic reform efforts in Sudan, Macron said. The debt reduction of the Sudanese that we will start soon is a first result of these reforms and this trajectory … should be consolidated, both economically and politically, Macron said at the opening of the conference attended by officials from Egypt, Europe, United States and international financial institutions. Sudan is emerging from decades of economic sanctions and isolation under former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the military in April 2019 following an uprising. A transitional government appointed under a military-civilian power-sharing deal is trying to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis with inflation above 300% and shortages of basic goods. Sudan created huge arrears on its debt, but has made rapid progress toward pardoning many of it under the IMF and World Banks Very Poor Countries (HIPC) scheme, allowing Sudan access to cheaper finance international. investments Sudan recently cleared its arrears to the World Bank and the African Development Bank with bridge loans from Western states. In order to move forward to a decision point that will unlock the HIPC process in June, it must clear its arrears to the IMF as well. Major recent reforms under an IMF monitoring program include cutting fuel subsidies and rapidly devaluing the currency. One of the aims of the Paris conferences is to remove interest in investment. Billions of dollars worth of projects in energy, mining, infrastructure and agriculture would be available, said Khalid Omar Youssef, Sudan’s minister for cabinet affairs. Attracting international banks after financial sector reforms is another key objective. Sudan is a very rich country, we do not want gifts, we want investments, said Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. Other officials noted how economic reforms, a peace deal signed last year and new banking and investment laws reduced risks for foreign companies. The conference aims to deal with arrears to international lenders before moving on to bilateral creditors, said a French presidency official. Of Sudan’s bilateral debt, about half is with members of the Paris Club. About 10-14% of its external debt is trade debt, an extremely high percentage, said an IMF official. China, a major creditor, has reduced and forgiven some debts and will push the international community to do the same, said Hua Chunying, a foreign ministry spokeswoman. Saudi Arabia, another major creditor, has also said it will push for a broader debt deal. Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum, Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo, John Irish and Matthieu Protard in Paris, David Kirton in Beijing; Written by Aidan Lewis; edited by Diane Craft, William Maclean

