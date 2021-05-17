Democrats call for ceasefire as Israeli-Hamas conflict intensifies

A group of Senate Democrats is calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a week of conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas that has left more than 200 people dead, including dozens of Palestinian women and children.

But lawmakers’ push for an immediate end to the violence comes amid a wider division over whether the United States should push for an end to a conflict in which civilians are being killed. While some Democrats are calling for an immediate halt, others are silencing or supporting the ongoing Israeli military operation. Republicans, meanwhile, remain largely united in their support for the bombing of Gaza.

The call for a ceasefire came in the form of a statement issued Sunday evening by Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Who along with 27 of his colleagues are calling for an immediate end to airstrikes between Israel and Palestine. “To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of the conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we call for an immediate ceasefire,” the statement said.

Hours after Ossoff issued his statement Sunday night, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-League) and Republican Sen. Todd Young released one of them calling for a ceasefire, making sure to stress that Israel has the right to retaliate against aggression by the Palestinian militant group. “Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas rocket attacks, in a manner commensurate with the threat its citizens are facing,” they write. “As a result of Hamas rocket attacks and the Israeli response, both sides must acknowledge that many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further. We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire. “We hope that this ceasefire will be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to safeguard a two-state future.”

The United Nations Security Council was preparing to issue a statement calling for a ceasefire early last week, but was blocked from doing so by the United States. According to Reuters, the Biden administration says he was afraid such a statement may have undermined its efforts to extinguish the violence.

As of Monday morning, at least 197 Palestinians have died in the past week, including at least 92 women and children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported, and 10 Israelis have been killed by rockets fired by Hamas, according to the Defense Forces. Israel. The airstrikes continued until Monday morning.

Statements follow the most deadly day of a week of violent conflict. Earlier Sunday, Hamas fired more than 100 rockets into Israel, according to authorities, while Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 43 Palestinians and wounded more than 50 others, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The death toll came a day after Israel escalated its attack on Gaza by bombing the home of a Hamas leader and killing a family of 10, mostly children, in a refugee camp. according to the Associated Press. Israel also flattened a multi-storey building housing the AP and other media outlets that had been warned to escape. “We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli army will target and destroy the building housing the AP office and other news organizations in Gaza,” AP President Gary Pruitt wrote in a statement, adding that although Israel claimed the building was located in Hamas, the AP had seen “no sign” of it. “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today,” Pruitt wrote.

The postponement by Congress goes beyond the statements issued Sunday. Some Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives have been critical of Israel’s aggression against Palestine since the escalation of the conflict last week. This has been true for progressives like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), and others, but also of some founding Democrats with a history of supporting Israel. “I’m deeply concerned by reports of Israeli military action resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians in Gaza, as well as Israeli targeting of buildings housing international media,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J. .) wrote in a statement released on Saturday.

Some have also called on the United States to reconsider its military assistance to Israel, as on the floor of Congress – as Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) And Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) did on Thursday – and through social media. “The devastation in Gaza is unconscious,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted on Sunday. “We must demand an immediate ceasefire. The killing of Palestinians and Israelis must end. We also have to take a hard look at the nearly $ 4 billion a year in military aid to Israel. It is illegal for US aid to support human rights violations. ”

But many congressional Democrats are either avoiding the issue or supporting Israel. Ossoff’s statement contains 27 co-signatories, meaning there are 22 Senate Democrats who do not sign it (minus Murphy, who issued his statement). And while Pressley and Tlaib criticized Israel on the House floor on Thursday, they were not without controversy. “[We] must declare that Israel has a right to exist. “Israel has a natural right to defend itself.” said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) “It’s our duty as Americans to stand by Israel in the face of terrorist attacks and suicide bombers and malignant regimes – which, again, have the same goal in mind: to kill Jews.” Now is the time to stand with Israel. “

Among Democrats who refrain from speaking out against Israel are the highest-ranking party leaders. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.), a staunch defender of Israel who has sponsored legislation that would make boycotting the nation over its oppression of the Palestinians a crime, has been silenced. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Caliph.) Also stood by Israel, condemning Hamas and noting that Israel has “the right to defend itself” in a statement last week. The same goes for President Biden. “My expectation and hope is that this will close sooner rather than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of missiles flying over your territory,” he said on Wednesday.

But the violence has only intensified since Biden’s comments, and despite talks he is having with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it does not look like it will end soon.