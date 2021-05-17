Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, says WHO





In a global analysis of the link between loss of life and health and long working hours, the WHO and the International Labor Organization estimated that in 2016, about 745,000 people died as a result of having worked at least 55 hours a week.

Most deaths were recorded among people aged 60 to 79 who had worked at least 55 hours between the ages of 45 and 74.

Men were the most affected, accounting for 72% of deaths, the analysis found. People living in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia, and middle-aged or older workers received a particularly significant share of the disease burden, the report said.

Study, published Monday in the journal Environment International, found that deaths from long-term heart-related heart disease increased by 42% between 2000 and 2016 and stroke by 19%.

People who worked 55 or more hours a week had about a 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease – a heart disease caused by a narrowing of the heart. arteries – compared to those who work 35-40 hours a week, the study found. “Working 55 hours or more a week is a serious health risk,” said Dr. Maria Neira, director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health in a statement. “It’s time for all of us, governments, employers and employees to wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death.” The WHO said there are two ways in which working long hours can cause death. First, psychological stress from working long hours can generate a physiological response, triggering reactions in the cardiovascular system and lesions that cause a change in tissue. The second is through health-damaging behaviors in response to stress, including smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet, physical inactivity and impaired sleep, and poor recovery – all considered risk factors for heart disease and stroke. brain. The analysis looked at a period of time before March 11, 2020, when the WHO announced the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. But it is said that the coronavirus pandemic can put considerable pressure on employees who are forced to work from home. Employees working from home in the UK, Austria, Canada and the United States are giving more hours than ever before, according to research conducted during the pandemic by NordVPN Teams, a New York-based company that provides virtual private networks (VPNs) for businesses. Work at home has led to a 2.5-hour increase in the average working day in those places, NordVPN Teams said in its report, published in February. The UK and the Netherlands stand out, with employees “working until 8pm, regularly giving up the usual date to complete an extended working day”, he added. “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. “Remote control work has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the line between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to reduce or close operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working. longer hours “No job is worth risking a stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on boundaries to protect workers’ health,” he added.

