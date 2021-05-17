Lockdown Ends In England, For Now, At Least





London drinks opened for indoor drinks, lights were turned on in cinemas and airports were buzzing with a steady stream of passengers on Monday, but the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England was accompanied by growing fears that a variant of the virus may delay a full return to normal. The removal of a wide range of coronavirus rules on Monday coincided with a small but troubling rise in cases of a variant, first identified in India, that threatens an uplifting roadmap, often described by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as careful but irreversible. Already, the second part of this promise is sounding less certain than it once seemed. In recent days the authorities have tried to increase testing and inoculation in parts of the country seeing a sharp increase in cases of the most transmissible variant. More than 6,200 people were vaccinated over the weekend in Bolton, a badly hit town near Manchester in the north west of England.

The opposition Labor Party has accused Mr Johnson of bringing problems by delaying a decision to close borders for flights from India last month, while government science advisers have expressed concerns about moving too quickly to remove curbs.

Even Mr Johnson, who is normally too eager to ridicule pessimists as deceivers and obscurantists, urged the British to be wary of the threat from the new variant, saying there was a risk of significant disruption of plans to ease the rules. . As z. Johnson had no plans to visit a pub or restaurant Monday to celebrate in front of television cameras, his office said. In recent weeks Mr. Johnson has been able to claim credit for a fairly successful vaccine program, which, combined with blocking restrictions, has reduced the incidence and death rate to a fraction of their peak number. This has enabled England to start easing the burden on many of the parts of the economy that were hardest hit by a stalemate in January. Under the changes that took effect on Monday, pubs and restaurants can be served inside as well as outside, people can hug each other and mingle inside their homes in limited numbers.

Museums, theaters and cinemas, sports stadiums, hotels and indoor playgrounds reopened their doors back to England, although Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have slightly different schedules and conditions for relaxation rules.

A legal ban on all foreign travel except essential ones also ended, although travelers to any country other than a small number of destinations will have to quarantine upon their return. All in all, this represents the first true spirit of freedom for many in England since the third national blockade was announced in early January. Although restaurants and pubs have been able to serve food and drink outdoors for several weeks, the weather has been cold and often rainy, leaving many dinners and drinkers shaking in the wet beer gardens. While the government will fight hard not to have to change the changes presented Monday, there are growing doubts whether it can proceed with the next phase of the roadmap. This change, scheduled to take place on June 21, would remove almost all remaining restrictions. Updated 17 May 2021, 1:32 pm ET But with an increase in cases in some communities, including Bolton, the government is refusing to rule out any measures, possibly including imposing new restrictions on specific Covid-19 points. We need to be modest in the face of this virus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament on Monday, adding that there were now 86 areas with five or more cases of the variant, the highest rate of transmission posing a real risk. While the total number of cases, at 2,323, remain low, they have multiplied rapidly.

Mr Johnson continues to hear criticism for failing to catch up quickly on travel from India, even sparing it for weeks after imposing travel restrictions from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Under the Britains travel system, those coming from high-risk red-listed countries are required to quarantine hotels.

Our borders have been safe as a sieve, said Jonathan Ashworth, who speaks for the opposition Labor Party on health issues. The delay in adding India to the red list certainly now stands as a catastrophic mistake. Pakistan and Bangladesh were on the red list on April 9, but India was not added until April 23, and Mr Johnsons critics have suggested he was reluctant to upset India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom he is trying to make a trade agreement. Mr Hancock denied that claim and said many more people arriving from Bangladesh and Pakistan tested positive for Covid-19 than those arriving from India. In Parliament on Monday he accused the Labor Party of selective background, saying last month the Indian variant had not been identified as troubling. But some experts believe the government should have reacted more quickly to the emergence of the variant. Many of us in the UK, were horrified by the long delay in classifying it as a variant of concern, Peter said English, a retired consultant in communicable disease control.

You can not stop diseases from crossing borders, they will inevitably do, he said, adding: But you can slow the spread, and while this is happening, you can learn more about it. Mr English said there was not yet enough data available to determine how effective vaccines are in the fight variant, but added that more financial support should be given to those on low incomes who need to self-isolate themselves. Vaccines are generally offered to the British based on their age, with the elderly being treated first. Appointments will be postponed this week for the 37-year-olds, Mr Hancock said.

However, in areas affected by the Indian variant, health chiefs appear to offer vaccinations to some young people, using flexibility in guidelines that, for example, suggest vaccinating those living in a multi-generational family. On Monday, Mr. Hancock also said that of the 19 cases at Bolton hospitals, most patients were eligible for vaccination but had not had one. This sparked a debate within and beyond Mr Johnsons’ Conservative Party about whether lifting the blocking restrictions should be reversed to protect people who refuse a vaccine. Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer and theater impresario, told the BBC that vaccine reluctance was not only stupid but also selfish. He added that he could not reopen his shows without a guarantee that all restrictions would be eased as planned from June 21, allowing full landing without distance.

“I just feel so strong at the moment, especially people who are not being vaccinated and everything, how selfish it is because so many people depend on this June 21st date, they really depend on it,” he said. Megan Specia contributed to the report from London.

