



Activists demand that the Pakistani government and world powers intervene to stop the deadly violence.

Hundreds of Pakistanis took to the streets in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on Monday to protest the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, demanding that the Pakistani government and world powers intervene to stop the deadly violence that has now claimed more than 200 lives. Palestinian. In Lahore, the Progressive Student Collective Students (KDP) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) staged a protest in Liberty Chowk in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the Israeli government. The protest was joined by at least 800 students and local activists. Protesters hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine during an anti-Israeli protest in Lahore on Monday. AFP Protesters hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine in Lahore. AFP In their speeches, the organizers strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians and said that the West, especially the United States, had “sponsored the colonialism of the Israeli settlers.” The KDP leaders said joining progressive forces on a global scale could help them fight Israeli “fascism” and support the Palestinians. During the protest, powerful slogans in favor of the liberation of Palestine were constantly raised. People take part in a rally in support of Palestinians organized by civil society organizations in Islamabad on Monday. AP Protesters hold placards and slogans as they take part in a demonstration in support of Palestine during an anti-Israel protest rally in Islamabad. AFP Protesters at an anti-Israel rally in Islamabad. AFP The protesters demanded that all Muslim countries come to the aid of the Palestinian people. “All Muslim countries are focused only on presenting resolutions in [UN] The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Israel, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”. A protester told Agimi.com that supporting the Palestinians was not a “religious issue” and “anyone who is human should come forward and protest against the attacks.” In Karachi, a protest was held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against Israel “state terrorism.” KPC Secretary Mohammad Rizwan Bhatti paid tribute to Palestinian fighters whom he said stood firm in the face of Israeli aggression and condemned the “silence” of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international human rights organizations. . The president of the press club, Shazia Hassan, said the UN should take “practical steps” to ensure peace in Palestine. Journalists shout slogans as they take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Karachi. AFP Protesters hold placards as they take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Karachi. AFP A day earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s systematic attack on Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex and its continued policy of expanding its illegal settlements. In response to the UN Security Council, Pakistan praised the council’s decision to hold a meeting to discuss the extremely serious situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Jerusalem, saying: “It is unfortunate that the Council has not been able to to hold neither this meeting nor to take action to stop the Israeli aggression for so long. “We also strongly condemn: Israel’s deliberate and systematic attack on Palestinian worshipers in Haram-al-Sharif, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan; its violation of the sanctity of these holy sites,” he said. statement. Head photo: Civil society members attend an anti-Israel rally in Islamabad on Monday. AP

