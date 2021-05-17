The fearless cat is caught on camera following the coyote





This safe cat is committed to neighborhood safety. Images of a stupid black cat chasing a wild coyote late last night have gone viral on the internet – and have impressed cat owners around the world. Members of the British Columbia Port Moody’s Police Department happened to be traversing the right place at the right time late last week. Canadian police officers working on the night shift came across an impressive scene between a coyote and an outdoor cat in a quiet parking lot near their station. In any other scenario, one would think that the coyote would attack the smallest cat and emerge victorious. Coyote attacks on people were even reported until February, when a particularly savage in California had managed to attack five people, including two children. However, in a sudden humorous turn of events, the cat jumped on the wild animal, chasing it around a parked car and out of tears. Officers who captured the video interaction posted it on Twitter on Friday. “Things our patrol officers see at 4am,” they write. “Cat 1, coyote 0.” The video has been viewed over 19,000 times, and the parents of the pets have gotten a pretty quick kick out of the scene. “Hire her now. That cat is filling in some harsh noises – and some more of her 9 lives on her badge – I hope the kitten stays safe – coyotes and breeds are a common concern that has never been first “, a Twitter user wrote. Cat K9 gave chase [Wile E.] “Coyote and ran into the ACME lane before the cat hit the suspect,” another joked. Some compared the actions of this brave cat to their stern animals. “It reminds me of our cat, Rambo. He probably ran all sorts of wildlife at Burke Mtn. Again in the daytime!” reminded one person. Another viewer who noted that she is parenting two cats herself, said the video “does not surprise me”. While some viewers expressed concern that the coyote may have been hanging the cat together and leading it towards its hungry pack ready for attack, Port Moody’s police reported that this cat became very lucky. “Thankfully it is not so,” the department posted in a subsequent tweet. “We chased the only coyote out of the area. And the same cat was seen doing [its] rounds in the parking lot again this early morning! “ Another coyote in Connecticut also recently went viral about her car adventures. But unlike this one that adheres to parked vehicles, the animal was caught on camera speeding down the highway during a busy morning ride.

