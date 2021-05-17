International
LOOK | Desmond Tutu takes a hit as Phase 2 vaccine spread begins in Western Cape
- Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde says he is relieved that vaccines have finally arrived.
- The Cape Town subway has identified seven vaccination sites for the first week of Phase 2 of the spread.
- Among those who received the vaccine Monday were Archbishop Emiritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.
The Western Cape government breathed a sigh of relief Monday as Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine spread began at Brooklyn Breast Hospital in Cape Town.
Prime Minister Alan Winde said he was relieved that the day the vaccines were delivered had finally arrived.
“I started to get frustrated with the slow pace of vaccine spread, but the day has finally arrived. Over the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away so many of so many people across our Province. wanted to mourn the death of someone they love, “he said.
Winde said, while the road still seemed long, this was the first step.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu visits the vaccination site of Brooklyn Hospital Center on May 17 (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
“I am confident that this will finally change. Today, hope is returning. Of course, this is just a step, and we still have a long way to go. But it is an important moment because we are finally starting a fight. true against Covid-19 “.
In the Cape Town subway, seven vaccination sites for Phase 2 vaccination sites were identified in the first week.
Rotation Coverage Vaccine machine: Archbishop Desmond Tutu and wife Leah get their shots
As part of the next phase of delivery to the Western Cape, the first batch of 30,420 vaccines was delivered and distributed.
Phase 2 of the spread clearly targets persons over the age of 60 years.
Among those who received the vaccine Monday were Archbishop Emiritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.
Tutu seemed to be in a good mood and achieved a quick movement in the media before hitting him.
He said he and his wife had registered to receive the vaccine shortly after they knew it would help save their loved ones.
“Throughout my life, I’ve tried to do the right thing, and today, vaccination against Covid-19 is definitely the right thing to do. That ‘s why Leah and I took this step, to do our part to get started. the national healing process so we can end this pandemic. “
The Western Cape plan is to focus on vaccinating people in nursing homes this week, and then bring more seats on board gradually. Most people who are registered should start receiving SMS in the next two or three weeks, the department said.
The plan is for 70 metro and 204 rural areas to be operational soon and vaccinations for those older than 60 to be completed by the end of June.
READ | Covid-19: Every hit will cost between R280 and R308
The head of the provincial health department, Dr Keith Cloete said they were working hard to register as many as over 60 years old.
“The department will work as soon as possible to provide good access to vaccination for all our citizens, starting with the most vulnerable. We encourage all community members and partners to help us register and vaccinate. the elderly to protect them from disease before the third wave of Covid-19 “.
