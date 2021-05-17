International
Bloc Qubcois offers to work with Liberals to close debate, to approve C-10 bill before summer
Bloc Qubcois is offering to work with the Liberals to close the debate on Bill C-10, the controversial government plan to bring streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime under Canada’s existing broadcasting rules, in a bid to pass legislation ahead of summer vacation.
Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet announced the plan Sunday night at the popular French-language talk show Everyone talks about it, during a panel discussion with Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. All three sides widely support the bill, and much of the discussion was spent criticizing the Conservative Party for opposing the bill on free speech concerns.
“Exceptionals are extraordinary, but if the government agrees, we are prepared to start a timing and rapid approval process so that the Quebec cultural sector and the Canadian cultural sector can pass this bill before the end of the session,” he said. Blanchet.
The leader of the Bloc said that his party has supported only such a procedural action in another case in the current Parliament. He proposed a two-week deadline to wrap up the debate on the bill. He was unclear whether this included time for the Canadian Heritage committee to complete its review of the bill, which is ongoing.
In two weeks, everyone can say what they have to say. Canadian culture, advocacy and support for the French language on digital platforms like Spotify and Netflix, justifies this until the end of the session, because there can be no other legislative session, Mr Blanchet said.
Mr Guilbeault reacted favorably to Mr Blanchets’ proposal. In a minority parliament, the Liberals seek the support of at least one of the three main opposition parties to win votes on bills and procedural motions.
Program host Guy Lepage said the show invited Conservative Host Erin OToole, but he declined. It was not clear why the show did not invite a Conservative MP to the show to explain the parties’ concerns.
The response to the bill has been far more positive in Quebec than in England and Canada, where some former broadcast regulators and academics have been vocal critics of the bill as a threat to free speech online. In contrast, the parties in the Quebec National Assembly recently approved a unanimous motion in support of the C-10.
That tone dominated the Sunday episode, with Lepage expressing at one point that he has a serious concern that the bill may not become law until the time Parliament stands for summer and may die on the letter of intent if there is a federal summer choices.
Conservative MP and Heritage critic Alain Reyes said he should have been invited to the show to express the reasons why many people oppose the bill. Mr Reyes said he jumped out of his chair while watching television when the Bloc proposed closing the debate.
The central element of the debate is free expression, he said in an interview. Her nuts I could not believe.
The government says the bill will only require online platforms to contribute funding to support Canadian creators and ensure that Canadian content is promoted on their platforms. Critics fear that expanding the role of broadcasting regulator in Canada to include the internet will stifle free speech, especially on social media.
The Canadian Heritage Committee is hearing from other witnesses this week as part of a pause in concluding its next review of the bill. On Monday, the committee will hear from three witnesses who typically support Montreal Law professor law law Pierre Trudel, Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel Chair Janet Yale, and Canadian Independent Music Association President Andrew Cash.
The committee will also hear from University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, who has been a prominent and vocal critic of the bill.
Prior to his presentation, Mr. Geist issued an open letter from Canadian internet professionals and technician to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, approved by 20 individuals and five organizations.
We urge you to stop harming the Internet, the freedoms and aspirations of every individual in this country and our knowledge economy by overcoming regulatory policies that will have significant but unintended consequences for the free and open Internet in Canada. it is said in the letter. In addition to the Bill C-10, the letter also gets problematic with the plan announced by governments to bring in new damages legislation online. We urge you and your team to take a break and take the time to study the harmful implications of recently introduced Internet policies and regulations.
Bloc MP Martin Champoux, who sits on the Heritage committee, said the timing is important because the Conservatives have hindered the C-10 study in recent weeks. We think it is time to act, he said, adding that concerns over freedom of speech have now stopped hearing from experts and the recent review of the charter. This is a tool they were willing to use on this special occasion, he said.
Know what is going on in the halls of power with the main political headlines and comments of the days chosen by the editors of the Globe (subscribers only). Sign up today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]