Bloc Qubcois offers to work with Liberals to close debate, to approve C-10 bill before summer

Bloc Qubcois is offering to work with the Liberals to close the debate on Bill C-10, the controversial government plan to bring streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime under Canada’s existing broadcasting rules, in a bid to pass legislation ahead of summer vacation.

Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet announced the plan Sunday night at the popular French-language talk show Everyone talks about it, during a panel discussion with Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. All three sides widely support the bill, and much of the discussion was spent criticizing the Conservative Party for opposing the bill on free speech concerns.

“Exceptionals are extraordinary, but if the government agrees, we are prepared to start a timing and rapid approval process so that the Quebec cultural sector and the Canadian cultural sector can pass this bill before the end of the session,” he said. Blanchet.

The leader of the Bloc said that his party has supported only such a procedural action in another case in the current Parliament. He proposed a two-week deadline to wrap up the debate on the bill. He was unclear whether this included time for the Canadian Heritage committee to complete its review of the bill, which is ongoing.

In two weeks, everyone can say what they have to say. Canadian culture, advocacy and support for the French language on digital platforms like Spotify and Netflix, justifies this until the end of the session, because there can be no other legislative session, Mr Blanchet said.

Mr Guilbeault reacted favorably to Mr Blanchets’ proposal. In a minority parliament, the Liberals seek the support of at least one of the three main opposition parties to win votes on bills and procedural motions.

Program host Guy Lepage said the show invited Conservative Host Erin OToole, but he declined. It was not clear why the show did not invite a Conservative MP to the show to explain the parties’ concerns.

The response to the bill has been far more positive in Quebec than in England and Canada, where some former broadcast regulators and academics have been vocal critics of the bill as a threat to free speech online. In contrast, the parties in the Quebec National Assembly recently approved a unanimous motion in support of the C-10.

That tone dominated the Sunday episode, with Lepage expressing at one point that he has a serious concern that the bill may not become law until the time Parliament stands for summer and may die on the letter of intent if there is a federal summer choices.

Conservative MP and Heritage critic Alain Reyes said he should have been invited to the show to express the reasons why many people oppose the bill. Mr Reyes said he jumped out of his chair while watching television when the Bloc proposed closing the debate.

The central element of the debate is free expression, he said in an interview. Her nuts I could not believe.

The government says the bill will only require online platforms to contribute funding to support Canadian creators and ensure that Canadian content is promoted on their platforms. Critics fear that expanding the role of broadcasting regulator in Canada to include the internet will stifle free speech, especially on social media.

The Canadian Heritage Committee is hearing from other witnesses this week as part of a pause in concluding its next review of the bill. On Monday, the committee will hear from three witnesses who typically support Montreal Law professor law law Pierre Trudel, Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel Chair Janet Yale, and Canadian Independent Music Association President Andrew Cash.

The committee will also hear from University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, who has been a prominent and vocal critic of the bill.

Prior to his presentation, Mr. Geist issued an open letter from Canadian internet professionals and technician to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, approved by 20 individuals and five organizations.

We urge you to stop harming the Internet, the freedoms and aspirations of every individual in this country and our knowledge economy by overcoming regulatory policies that will have significant but unintended consequences for the free and open Internet in Canada. it is said in the letter. In addition to the Bill C-10, the letter also gets problematic with the plan announced by governments to bring in new damages legislation online. We urge you and your team to take a break and take the time to study the harmful implications of recently introduced Internet policies and regulations.

Bloc MP Martin Champoux, who sits on the Heritage committee, said the timing is important because the Conservatives have hindered the C-10 study in recent weeks. We think it is time to act, he said, adding that concerns over freedom of speech have now stopped hearing from experts and the recent review of the charter. This is a tool they were willing to use on this special occasion, he said.

