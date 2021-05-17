Explanator: What is Universal Basic Income and can it work?

Wales is the last country to commit to a Universal Basic Income test. Is it an idea whose time is near, or will it forever be just an experiment?

What is Wales doing?

Hardly hard to say yet. Last week, it was revealed that Wales would launch a pilot of the Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme. Work will begin on trial, but not much detail has been released.

Twenty-five candidates who recently won seats in the Welsh Parliament had signed a pledge to lobby for a UBI trial, following a campaign by UBI Laboratories Network.

READ MORE:

* Detail: Can a Universal Basic Income Work in New Zealand?

* Why now is not the time for Universal Basic Income

* A universal basic income may be a better option for New Zealand … or it may not be



Wales joins a growing list of countries to give UBI a step up, but currently none have a complete scheme, according to the World Bank.

Mongolia and Iran had a national UBI for a short period, and Kenya has carried out a scheme directing cash payments to 14,000 households since 2016, through the nonprofit organization GiveDirectly.

The Alaska Permanent Fund gives every eligible citizen a permanent dividend of the fund, but does not qualify as UBI as it is a small amount of money and is only paid once a year.

123RF Is UBI an idea whose time is near, or will it forever be just an experiment?

In New Zealand, the Opportunities Party has vocally supported UBI, proposing an attached payment range of $ 13,000 per year.

What is Universal Basic Income?

A UBI is a cash payment for everyone, unconditionally. There are arguments as to whether this should involve children, or be limited to adults.

It’s an idea that has existed in its current form for decades, and according to Ground Source Revenue Network, first appeared in the late 18th century.

UBI has lawyers for both the political left and the right.

What is the purpose of a UBI?

At its heart, UBI aims to reduce poverty.

Max Rashbrooke, a senior fellow at the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University of Wellington, says supporters of a UBI admit that the current welfare system is quite dilapidated.

Its beautiful reduction, partly evolved over time, not very suitable for the 21st century, very complicated, requires people who use it to go through all sorts of circles, so there is a real need for reform and in particular reform that treats welfare recipients with more dignity.

Making a payment for everyone, regardless of need or position in society, aims to reduce some of the stigma experienced by people receiving a benefit.

ROSA WOODS / STUFF Because UBI needs to be universal, its support has spread very thinly, says Max Rashbrooke.

New Zealand Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton says that compared to systems that return benefits when revenue increases, a UBI does not discourage people from going to work.

Effective marginal employment tax rates for people with income-related benefits can be very high, so the benefits will be withdrawn as you earn more. So in addition to your normal income tax, you are seeing the return of benefits that act as an effective tax, in distorting people’s choices.

Lawyers on the left will also note the punitive nature of existing targeted welfare programs, that systems are dehumanizing, Crampton says.

Is it feasible?

Rashbrooke likes some of the ideals behind UBI, but does not believe it works.

In short, because UBI has to be universal, its support has spread very thin.

If every adult were paid at the current unemployment benefit level, $ 13,000 a year, it would cost $ 30 billion a year without increasing the base benefit.

If every adult were to be paid at New Zealand’s supernatural level, $ 22,000 each, that would cost $ 90 billion a year, which is the New Zealand government’s total expenditure on everything, so this is absolutely impossible , says Rashbrooke.

Crampton says the main obstacle to UBI was voiced by Canadian economist Kevin Milligan, in whom UBI would never achieve all of its goals.

We want to improve poverty with a big underlying transfer, Wrote Milligan in 2016

cameron burnell / Sende The level of taxes that will be needed to support a UBI may not be estimated by people, says Eric Crampton.

We also want to improve job incentives by lowering the rate of return on income-tested benefits for low-income beneficiaries. Finally, we want to work within the existing envelope of income transfer programs, so we do not need to raise taxes.

All three are attractive features, but it is impossible to satisfy all three at once.

Why do you live then?

People think a UBI would simplify the welfare state, Rashbrooke says.

New Zealand’s welfare state is insanely complex, no doubt about it, trying to understand how it works is almost impossible, but the idea that UBI will wipe everything out is completely wrong.

Part of the reason the welfare system is so complex is that life is so complex. People are very different and have very different needs.

The core idea behind it, universality, has a powerful appeal because it recognizes our common humanity and it is pushed back against the stigmatization of beneficiaries.

People also liked to talk about big sex ideas, rather than clashing with sensitive, dull, dull things that would help, Rashbrooke says.

If you want to make it easier for people to get part-time jobs and not just lose all their benefits and not get better, you change the discount rates. Sounds exciting like a UBI? No, but is it effective and affordable? Yes.

Crampton says any system will be bad in some way.

People have a lot of experience with how the current system fails, and many of the Universal Basic Revenue advocates will point straight in many ways how the current system fails.

It is still harder to see the problems that will emerge in the Universal Basic Income that can be set and for at least some of the advocates of a UBI the prospect of 55 percent tax does not seem really a bad thing. I am not sure that the level of taxes that will be needed to support this type of movement has been sufficiently assessed across the polling station.

What are the alternatives?

Rashbrooke cannot see any country ever trying to implement UBI at the national level.

It shows instead the guaranteed minimum income, a more generous version of unemployment benefit on the sole condition that you do not receive any other income. You lose when you start earning paid work.

I am not an unconditional supporter of it, but if you wanted to do big bang welfare reform it would be more reasonable.

It could enable an increase in unemployment benefit to the level of the NZ Super, which Rashbrooke called transformative. It would not be cheap, but the cost would be in the billions of dollars not tens of billions and could be part of a welfare reform package.

However, the guaranteed minimum income is still a politically difficult sale that lacks the simplicity and sex of the big bang of a UBI.

Crampton says the courts did not recreate real-world conditions around tax rates, but instead attempted to be pilots of a payment with normal tax rates.

The idea has existed for decades, economists have been aware of these exchanges for some time, there have been all sorts of ways to try and finance the thing.