Russia partially halts Twitter’s punitive slowdown, warns other tech platforms





The Twitter logo and a Russian flag appear in this illustrated photo taken on March 10, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

Russia partially halted a punitive slowdown on Twitter on Monday after deleting much of its content deemed illegal by Moscow, but warned other U.S. internet platforms to comply with local legislation or face fines. similar. State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has since blocked Twitter (TWTR.N) speed for not removing banned content quickly enough and threatened to block it altogether, part of a wider Moscow-based machine to tighten its grip on internet. Read more On Monday, however, the observer said he had no plans to block the service and the slowdown would only remain on mobile devices. A Twitter spokesman welcomed the decision not to block his service. “We remain deeply committed to providing a secure service to account holders around the world, including those in Russia,” the spokesman said, adding that Twitter would continue to speak with Roskomnadzor. Roskomnadzor said it had identified other online platforms, including Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc. YouTube (GOOGL.O), as having posted illegal material. “If these platforms fail to take appropriate action, they could face similar sanctions,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement. Facebook and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Roskomnadzor, who set May 15 as the deadline for Twitter to delete what it said was banned, says it wants the US social media platform to delete posts containing child pornography, information on drug abuse or calls for minors to commit suicide. Read more Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior and says it has a zero-tolerance policy on child sexual exploitation and prohibits the promotion of suicide or self-harm. Roskomnadzor said Twitter had removed 91% of its banned content since March, with 563 articles now accessible, out of almost 6,000 in total. He said Twitter had to remove all banned items and in the future delete illegal posts within 24 hours, as required by Russian law, in order to remove all restrictions. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos