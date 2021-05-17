Koronavirus | China raises vaccinations to 14 million a day





There is a new push to vaccinate people after the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some local groups



China’s health authority said the country had administered more than 400 million doses of vaccine since Sunday amid a new push to protect itself from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases following reports by several local groups in recent days. A record 14 million doses were administered in a single day on Sunday, the National Health Commission said. This follows an increased vaccination campaign that saw the last 100 million doses administered in just nine days, from 17 days to increase doses from 200 million to 300 million and 26 days from 100 million to 200 million. The Chinas vaccination campaign was slow to take on, attributed by experts to a combination of hesitation and a wider lack of urgency due to the low number of COVID-19 cases in China, which has managed to suppress outbreaks since last summer after months of stalemate and continuing restrictions on international travel remaining in the country. Dismissed officials Five cases were reported Monday, including three in northeast Liaoning and two in Anhui province, which reported 14 cases earlier. Anhui cases sparked a rush for vaccines in the province, with images on Chinese social media showing long queues cooking heavy rain. Five officials from both provinces were fired following the emergence of issues believed to be related to a port city, South China Morning Post reported Monday. Estimates for the efficacy rates of Chinas vaccines have ranged between 60% and 80% in the third phase of trials conducted in some countries, but vaccines have been found to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. The newspaper reported that Chinese authorities had approved a sixth vaccine for emergency use last week as an increased campaign continues with plans to inoculate half the population by mid-year.

