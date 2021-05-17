Biden increases global commitment to vaccine distribution in 80 million doses FOX23 News





WASHINGTON – (AP) President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with the world in the next six weeks as domestic demand for shots falls and global disparities in distribution become more visible. The doses will come from the existing production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, marking the first time that US-controlled doses of domestically authorized vaccines will be distributed overseas. It will increase the global commitment to share vaccines from the US to $ 80 million. “We know America will never be completely safe until the global pandemic is under control,” Biden told the White House. The announcement comes on the previous commitment of Biden administrations to distribute about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June. AstraZeneca doses will be available for dispatch after a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration. Biden also eavesdropped on COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration’s efforts to share doses with the world. “Our nations will be the arsenal of vaccines for the rest of the world,” Biden said. He added that, compared to other countries like Russia and China that have sought to use their domestically produced doses, we will not use vaccines ours to provide favors from other countries. The Biden administration has not yet said how the new vaccine commitment will be distributed or which countries will receive it. To date, the U.S. has shared approximately 4.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico. Additional doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine have begun to be exported after the company fulfilled its initial contract commitments with the federal government. The United States has faced increasing pressure to share more of its vaccine stockpiles with the world as interest in vaccines has waned in the country. “As rich countries continue to increase vaccines, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 vaccine doses globally are administered to people in low-income countries,” said Tom Hart, CEO of the ONE Campaign. The US and other rich countries to develop a coordinated strategy to share vaccine doses with the most vulnerable worlds, the sooner we will end the global pandemic for all. More than 157 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 123 million are fully vaccinated against the virus. Biden hopes the U.S. will have 160 million people fully vaccinated by July 4th. Globally, more than 3.3 million people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. The US has seen the largest confirmed loss of life from COVID-19, in more than 586,000 people.







