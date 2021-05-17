Vanderbilt University to require COVID-19 vaccination for fall 2021 students





Officials said the requirement would apply to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Students heading to Vanderbilt University for the 2021-2022 school year will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an announcement from officials. They said the requirement will apply to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in the fall. The request will be treated similarly to other policies requiring students to receive vaccines, which require students to submit immunization records for chickenpox, MMR, and other types of disease. Vanderbilt University also played an important role in the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers conduct analysis and clinical trial reporting to assist in the development of the Moderna vaccine. Dolly Parton also received her vaccine at Vanderbilt University. Our plans for a strong fall semester hope for a future COVID-19 past, but we can only achieve our goals through continued diligence and recognition of important safety measures such as vaccination, said Eric Kopstain, Vice Chancellor for administration. The university also offers students, faculty and staff the opportunity to get the vaccine. Officials worked with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to give people a chance to make appointments for the vaccine, and the Student Health Center also announced that it would offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting May 24 just by appointment. Officials said more details about the vaccination request will be shared over the summer, such as how to provide proof that you received a vaccine and request an exemption from the request. They said the deadline for filing an application for accommodation to be excluded from the vaccine is June 15.

