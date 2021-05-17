Global News Media Democracy is in Periland along with it

17 May 2021, 12:50 PM

The beating of the writing drum by journalism institutions, press freedom observers and the academy for the bad state of the news business is a familiar rhythm so far. Sometime in the last decade of the 20th century, when the internet began to democratize the publishing industry, the news business model collapsed and the downward slide just seemed to be picking up speed.

Now, a series of reports on freedom of the press, propaganda, and health news business confirms that the free press, which is just as important in many ways to the health of democracy as free elections, is in terrible trouble.

In the wake of a news cycle that saw millions of people killed by a pandemic, a strengthening of ideological rivalry between China and the United States and an attempt by a US president to use the media to discredit his democracy, the news business is going through the same downward trajectory of democracy itself. Reports that have generally followed the growing media battles in recent years now show an industry and craft that has come to an end in terms of its ability to finance itself, its impact on the political debate, the scope and quality of its product , and respect in which it is held by the public.

The ratings contained in this new bad story come from various sources, and not all of them focus exclusively on the news business. Freedom House, for example, takes a more macro approach, and since the late 1970s, it has provided an annual health report on global democracy. Her Freedom in the World 2021 the report chronicles a deep feud of the protected layers that protect societies around the world from dictatorship and noted that widespread attacks by governments on the credibility of the news media had played a major role in this erosion.

Rulers and propagandists in authoritarian states have always shown America’s internal flaws to divert attention from their abuses, but last year’s events will give them ample food for this tactic and the evidence they cite will remain in the collective memory of worlds for a long time to come, the report says. Cision, a media research company best known for its PR Newswire division, notes the same trend in 2021 Global Media State report, stating the undermining of objective media in the West. Cision surveyed more than 2,700 journalists (including this one) from 15 countries and found deep discouragement for diminishing public confidence and governments’ ability to circumvent the context that traditional media brings to a story by using social media or barring access. in critical centers.

World Press Freedom Index, an annual offer by Reporters Without Borders, echoes these findings, reporting a dramatic deterioration in people’s access to information and an increase in barriers to news coverage.

In this vast topography of misinformation, frustrated, manipulated, and forgotten citizens have little hope of distinguishing truth from lies.

There are also real risks lurking here for news organizations that invest in extensive news gathering operations and expect to build user trust simply based on the quality of their journalism or the transparency of their methods, concludes a April 2021 Report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University.

The Reuters Institute report shows what many of those in the news media have known for years: The global public tends to judge media brands more from the perspective of whether they like the news they receive than from some perceived competence, collection methodology of news, or the pursuit of objectivity. Simply put, objectivity sinks like a stone these days, and the sensationalism and partisan tone of most news organizations is a market response to this fact. The knocking effect on public confidence and democratic debate is clear to be seen.

To that end, Edelman, the global public relations giant, has published his Faith Barometer since 2012 and found this year that public trust in media of all kinds fell to lower levels. Only 53 percent of people surveyed in 27 different nations from China, Russia and Saudi Arabia to Norway, South Africa and the United States expressed trust in traditional media (compared to search engines, social media and proprietary media). The results for social media were much lower, but the trend since 2012 is depressing and obviously negative.

Meanwhile, physical attacks and arrests of journalists are skyrocketing. Once confined mainly to conflict and authoritarian states, this is now very much a phenomenon even in conflict-free democracies. U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, a consortium of worthy news-focused groups such as the Columbia Journalism Review, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the Poynter Institute, reported 440 incidents of physical assault on journalists in the United States in 2020, up from 35 a year earlier.

Some of these, of course, have to be placed at the feet of the news business itself, which has increasingly placed emphasis on business.

The tale of the economic woe is well known. News-gathering operations backed by once-generated revenue from classified ads, required help sections, stock lists, subscription sales, and general advertising, woke up too late to the fact that the internet would make it all of these to disappear. Craigslist, Angies List, and other digital innovations opened a hole in the news business side and started websites and predatory collectors like Google News and Yahoo News stole the eye and made people wonder why they had to pay for a newspaper to jumped in their way every day

Information wants to be free, declared visionary supposedly back in the early days of the internet. However, this vision, rather than plunging into a digital utopia, actually unleashed a flotilla of mutations to rival the Great Pacific Patch. What unmediated blogs, so-called citizen journalism and desktop publishing, have actually done is the complete opposite of democracy. It is a world of propaganda, of incessant lies being told in the name of political and economic agendas, rather than the now discredited and ridiculed pursuit of objectivity.

In the frantic attempt to keep the aspidistra flying, many things came to the window: investigative journalism, foreign news bureaus, the divide between marketing and news management, the search for a sacred carving of objective coverage. Yet a quarter of a century since online news really started eating the lunch of traditional journalism, the search for productivity has not yielded much on the path to a steady income.

From a business perspective, things seem to be going awry. In the United States, a 2020 report by Pew Research Center notes that from 2008 to 2019, total editorial employment in the United States fell by 23 percent. While the losses were less significant on radio and television, along with the departure from objective reporting, this has seriously affected the quality of fact-based journalism on offer.

The so-called local digital stores offer a bright spot, but not a silver lining. These newsrooms, which range from Infowars to August publications, actually expanded during that period, more than doubling employment from 7,400 employees to about 16,100 in 2019. But few of them maintain standards of objectivity or follow the type of reporting of beatings and investigative journalism most important for bringing accountability to government, business, and other institutions. Generally, they are click machines, sportswear and digital entertainment cloths.

The inability of people to distinguish between propaganda and news was not a problem that global intellectuals could have identified as existential at the turn of the millennium. Indeed, if there is anything, the assumption for good and good was that the great separation of media and information could only add fuel to those naive post-Cold War years that they saw as the unstoppable march of freedom and democracy.