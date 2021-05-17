The spread of vaccines in South Africa is spreading to people 60 years of age and older





CAPE TOWN Facing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections and plagued by delays in vaccine supply, South Africa launched the second phase of its public vaccination campaign on Monday, opening meetings for people aged 60 or over. older. Only about 500,000 people in the country have been vaccinated to date, and most doses have been directed at health care workers in a trial involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. South Africa is aiming to open vaccines to people aged 40 or older in July, followed by the rest of the adult population in November. South Africa has received nearly one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expects to receive about 4.5 million doses by the end of June. The country has also ordered 3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but only plans to start using them in public after a verification process by international regulatory agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration.

It will change my life, said Zola Bisholo, who was hospitalized with Covid-19 in January after receiving her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of Cape Town in Brooklyn. With more than 55,000 deaths and about 1.6 million confirmed cases, South Africa has been hit hardest by the pandemic than any other nation in Africa. Its most recent wave of infections, in December and January, was triggered by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.351, which was first discovered in South Africa. The government has set a goal to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of June, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday. Just over 4,000 people were scheduled to receive the vaccines on Monday. Extended acceptance comes at a critical stage: South Africa is experiencing a steady increase in cases, and officials have warned of a third wave in the coming weeks as the southern hemisphere heads into winter. The slow spread has highlighted the global problems of vaccine inequality, especially in Africa, where less than 23 million vaccines have been administered, according to the African CDC. Even vaccines produced in South Africa have been disproportionately exported to richer nations.

But South Africa has also fallen behind many of Africa’s poorest countries, including Zimbabwe, Angola and Ethiopia. The country’s vaccination efforts were dealt a severe blow in February, when officials suspended use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after ordering more than a million doses, and again in April, following security concerns surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For now, we can continue to protect the most vulnerable, said Dr. Keith Cloete, head of the health department in the Western Cape province, where more than 11,000 people have died from Covid-19.

