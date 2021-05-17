France holds global talks to offer debt relief to Sudan





French and African leaders and international organizations PARIS (AP) held a conference in Paris on Monday to negotiate debt relief and increase global support for Sudanese transitional leadership. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the event for General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan’s sovereign governing council, and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. The heads of state of neighboring Egypt and Ethiopia were present, as well as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and the Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat. Burhan hailed a historic opportunity for Sudan and shared a message of peace and co-operation after 30 years of international isolation. A popular uprising in the African nation led to the overthrow of the armies of the old autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The Macrons office said Monday’s event aims to have talks on how to increase investment in Sudan and negotiate debt relief. The Sudanese interim government has taken a series of measures in recent months to transform the country’s economy and join the international community after more than two decades of isolation. These measures included a managed flotation of the Sudanese pound in an unprecedented step that led to rising prices of fuel and other essential goods. The flotation was a key requirement from the IMF, with which Sudan is expected to complete a 12-month program in September to earn its $ 70 billion in external debt relief. “Importers it is important that the direction of the bold economic reforms you have begun to implement continues to drive the transition,” Macron said. “The forthcoming Sudanese debt reduction is a first result of these reforms and Sudan’s return to the international community needs to be strengthened economically and politically. France will provide a $ 1.5 billion loan to clear Sudan of arrears to the IMF and is considering additional grants if needed, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Money-deprived Sudan has struggled for years with a range of economic problems, including a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods and rising prices for bread and other products. Annual country inflation rose 300% last month, one of the highest rates in the world. The country plunged into an economic crisis when the oil-rich south broke away in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95% of exports. Sudan was also an international party after being placed on the United States list of terror sponsors in the 1990s. This largely excluded the country from the global economy. Former President Donald Trump removed Sudan from the blacklist after the transitional government agreed to pay $ 335 million in compensation to victims of attacks carried out by the Osama bin Ladens al-Qaeda network while the terror leader was living in Sudan. The departure was also an incentive for Sudan to normalize ties with Israel. Dr. Suliman Baldo, senior adviser at The Sentry, an observer group, said the Sudanese transitional government continues to make encouraging progress, but that progress risks being undone if it is not rooted in a tangible shift from the vague and corrupt decades-old system. from the former regime. “The transitional government needs to deal with this legacy more decisively than it has shown so far,” Baldo said. On Tuesday, another summit hosted by Macron will focus on ways to finance African economies to help them recover from major economic losses due to the pandemic. – Samy Magdy contributed from Cairo, Egypt Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos