#SaveSheikhJarrah: The viral moment of the Palestinians
“When I had an interview with CNN a few days ago, I posted the video on my Instagram page and got 2 million views, while the interview for an Israeli official barely had a thousand.”
“It’s clear there is strength on social media platforms and even on our accounts. I now have a quarter of a million followers and I believe these people are an electronic army – that can continue to resist Sheikh Jarrah’s cause.”
This is Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem, and he was Mohammed Al-Kurd.
He is 23. And if you come to this neighborhood at any time you will find many young people like him on the street, recording every moment on their cell phone cameras. Too many cell phone cameras. Every moment – a protest, a confrontation with the police – immediately spread throughout the world.
Because Sheikh Jarrah and the social media viral hashtag was born, “Save Sheikh Jarrah” is a symbol for many Palestinians and their supporters.
The possible expulsion of eight Palestinian families here from their homes by the Israeli government – homes that would be given to Jewish settlers on land they claim is theirs – is one of the issues that sparked the ongoing conflict and civil unrest. including Israel and the Palestinian Territories, killing so many people.
The movement has been chosen from the top of famous music charts, actors, politicians.
The Kurdish family is one of those facing deportation.
“The ‘Save Sheikh Jarrah’ campaign was started by Sheikh Jarrah residents.”
“I believe that what made our campaign get international attention was the way it spread. For the first time, all over the world, they are talking about the Palestinian issue as a colonization issue, not just a violation of rights. “or a matter of religious conflict. We’re living under colonization and land theft.”
She is Kurd’s sister, Muna.
In a video that recently went viral, Muna was filmed arguing with an Israeli. She was shouting, “You are stealing my house!”
The Israeli in the video shouts, “If you do not steal it, someone else will steal it.”
The question of whether he should be deported has entered the Supreme Court of Israel. The Jewish settlers had filed a lawsuit, claiming that they had bought the land rights to these houses from two Jewish associations, which in turn had bought the land during the late 1800s.
Supporters of the hashtag Save Sheikh Jarrah question the legitimacy of this. Palestinian families were given their homes in the 1950s as refugees after being forced to leave or give up their old homes during the war that created Israel.
Meanwhile the movement spreads. Hanna Tams is a Palestinian influencer:
“… The Palestinian community within the country and the European community, the foreign community and the Palestinian diaspora. We show what is happening here, what is happening in Sheikh Jarrah.”
