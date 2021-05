Therapeutic Solutions International and Campbell Neurosciences announce preclinical studies showing low doses of FDA-purified immune stimulant Interleukin-2 reduce inflammation-related depression in animal model

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), today announced preclinical data using low-dose therapeutic FDA-purified interleukin-2 in the treatment of inflammatory depression in an animal model . Experiments, which are included in a patent application, show that low doses of interleukin-2 reduce depressive behavior, which depends on a newly identified cellular mechanism. Because higher-dose interleukin-2 has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, the Company believes that the clinical development of this new approach to depression may have fewer regulatory barriers than other product candidates. . At Campbell Neurosciences our focus is on creating a world in which suicide is a thing of the past., “ said Kalina O’Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. “The data discovered today, and the patent-related application are an important step for our Company not only in detecting suicidal tendencies, but also in keeping pipeline products for treatment.” Campbell Neurosciences recently announced the evaluation in a clinical trial of its “Campbell Score” a blood-based test, capable of evaluating suicidal ideation in a quantitative manner. “These recent data are an example of a synergistic partnership between Therapeutic Solutions International and Campbell Neurosciences, “ said Famela Ramos, Vice President of International Therapeutic Solutions Business Development. “Interleukin-2 is an immunotherapeutic drug against cancer that through collaboration we found a new use in neurology. By continuing to work outside the box, we are rapidly developing new approaches to the second leading cause of death in young people: suicide “. “Seeing the rapid progress of Kalina O’Connor and her team at Campbell Neurosciences is truly inspiring, “ said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. “Instead of repositioning potentially dangerous approaches such as ketamine or psychedelic medications to treat depression, the data unveiled today reveals a truly research direction to address one of COVID-19 society’s biggest wounds: depression. We are excited to see the clinic translate this new brain medicine which we call psychiatric immunotherapy. “ About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of certain specific diseases.



